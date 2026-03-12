Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, and the handset recently made its debut in India, a week after its global debut. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it competes with other premium models such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All three devices feature large 6.9-inch class OLED displays with high refresh rates and flagship-grade processors. While the Xiaomi 17 Ultra focuses on advanced camera hardware and fast charging, the Galaxy S26 Ultra emphasises Galaxy AI features and a versatile quad camera setup. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, meanwhile, highlights Apple's A19 Pro chip and tight ecosystem integration. Here is how their prices and key specifications compare.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. The handset is offered in Black and White shades and will go on sale via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,59,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB version is priced at Rs. 1,89,999. The phone is available in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colourways.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India begins at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options are priced at Rs. 1,69,900, Rs. 1,89,900, and Rs. 2,29,900, respectively. It is offered in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver finishes.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display, Software

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch HyperRGB OLED display with a 1,200×2,608 pixels resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The panel supports HDR content, Dolby Vision, and the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0. The handset runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3,120×1,440 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 10-bit colour output and includes a Privacy Display feature that limits screen visibility beyond a 30-degree viewing angle. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. The phone runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple equips the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports ProMotion technology with refresh rates up to 120Hz. The screen supports up to 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness and features Ceramic Shield 2 protection. The handset runs on iOS 26 out of the box with the Liquid Glass interface and Apple Intelligence features.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Processor, Battery

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC customised for Galaxy. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chipset, featuring a six-core CPU and six-core GPU architecture, and is available in storage options of up to 2TB. Apple claims the chip offers up to 40 percent better sustained performance than previous generations. The device is said to deliver the best battery life on an iPhone and can reach up to 50 percent charge in around 20 minutes.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Cameras, Dimensions

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone measures 162.9×77.6×8.29mm and weighs about 219g.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra includes a quad rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It has a 12-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 163.6×78.1×7.9mm and weighs 214g.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel main camera with sensor-shift OIS, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. On the front, it offers an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera. The handset measures 163.4×78×8.75mm and weighs about 231g.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which Should You Buy?

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a good choice for users seeking a flagship Android smartphone with powerful hardware, advanced camera capabilities, and fast wired and wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may appeal to buyers who want Galaxy AI features, a versatile quad camera system, and Samsung's One UI software experience. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is suited for users invested in Apple's ecosystem who want the performance of the A19 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence features, and long-term software support.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the brightest display among the three?

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra offers the highest peak brightness with up to 3,500 nits, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

2. Which smartphone has the biggest battery?

Of all the three smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs the largest battery at 6,000mAh, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery. Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but the company claims it offers the best battery life on an iPhone.

3. Which phone offers the best camera system?

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Ultra offer more versatile camera setups with large sensors and multiple zoom options, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max focuses on Apple's computational photography and video capabilities.