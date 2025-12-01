Technology News
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Reportedly Add Feature to Block Apps With 'Excessive Ads'

One UI 8.5 is expected to debut with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in February 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 19:15 IST
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Reportedly Add Feature to Block Apps With 'Excessive Ads'

One UI 8.5 will likely enter its beta phase soon

Highlights
  • One UI 8.5 may block apps that send frequent ad notifications
  • Apps with excessive ads could be placed into deep sleep
  • Basic and Intelligent blocking modes expected in the update
Samsung's upcoming One UI 8.5 update, which is expected to roll out to beta testers soon, may include a new feature designed to reduce notification spam by automatically blocking apps that send frequent advertisement alerts. The update is shaping up to deliver more than just visual changes, expanding its focus to practical tools that improve everyday usability. Alongside interface redesigns and enhanced quick settings, Samsung appears to be working on system-level controls that target aggressive, ad-riddled apps that often overwhelm users with excessive and incessant notifications. 

One UI 8.5 Will Block Apps With 'Excessive Ads'

The feature, spotted by tipster Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33), appears in the Device Care section under a new option called Block apps with excessive ads. According to the leaked screenshots, One UI 8.5 will identify apps that repeatedly push ad notifications and place them into deep sleep. Apps in this state cannot wake themselves, run in the background, or send notifications.

Users will reportedly be able to view blocked apps at Settings > Device care > Care report > Excessive alerts. However, it's worth noting that this feature has been spotted in a leaked version of the software and could change before (or if) it is rolled out to eligible smartphones.

The feature is expected to include two modes. Basic blocking will rely on Samsung's detection of apps known for frequent ads, while Intelligent blocking will analyse notifications on the device to determine whether they are advertisements. Samsung appears to note in the leaked screengrab that the AI-based detection may not always be accurate, as the analysis is done entirely on-device.

One UI currently allows users to manually disable notification categories for individual apps, but this method depends on developers implementing proper notification channels. The new automated blocking tool may help users limit ad-heavy apps without relying on manual controls.

The upcoming One UI 8.5 software interface is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026. However, Samsung is expected to offer a public beta programme in the coming days, initially for Galaxy S25 users. The update is expected to roll out to a wide range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets once development is complete.

A hands-on preview of the One UI 8.5 update has already highlighted several UI changes, including a glass-inspired look, enhanced quick settings, updated icons and notification summaries. The new ad-blocking tool is expected to add more functional improvements aimed at reducing unwanted interruptions.

Further reading: Samsung One UI 8.5, Samsung, One UI 8.5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options

