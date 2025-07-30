Technology News
English Edition
  One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series Rolling Out in Germany With Bug Fixes, July 2025 Security Patch: Report

The update fixes several issues which were reported in previous One UI 8 Beta firmware for Galaxy devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 15:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, including other models, ships with One UI 7 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • One UI 8 Beta 4 is said to be around 1328.16MB in size
  • The update is available for the Galaxy S25 series in Germany
  • It carries fixes for bugs and the July 2025 Android security patch
Samsung is said to have begun rolling out the fourth beta of its Android 16-based One UI 8 firmware. As per a tipster, the One UI 8 Beta 4 update is currently rolling out for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models in Germany. While new features have not been reported, it does contain fixes for several bugs which might have plagued previous beta firmware iterations. Alongside, there is the latest Android security patch.

One UI 8 Beta 4 Update

According to tipster Tarun Vats' post on X (formerly Twitter), the One UI 8 Beta 4 update is now available for the Galaxy S25 series in Germany. It is said to be approximately 1328.16MB in size, comes with with ZYGB as the identifier, and one of the following build numbers:

  1. S938BXXU5ZYGB
  2. S938BOXM5ZYGB
  3. S938BXXU5BYGB

Based on the screenshots shared by the tipster, the majority of changes in One UI 8 Beta 4 are improvements and bug fixes. It adds support for full screen switching while playing videos using Samsung DeX. Further, there is a Samsung IMS Service emergency update featurewhich supports HD voice, video calling, along with improved chat services on Galaxy devices.

The update is said to fix an operational issue that occurred with Galaxy AI Reply Suggestions. It also has a patch for a loading issue which occurred when Bixby routine commands were triggered via voice.

Alongside, there are fixes for a display issue in the quick launch icon area on the home screen, ‘Fingerprint sensor not responding' notification on the lock screen, and a problem with outgoing calls when using the Swipe to Call gesture from the Contacts list with TalkBack enabled.

The changelog also mentions another issue which caused flickering of the horizontal or vertical level indicator when switching from front to the rear camera. It has also been patched.

One UI 8 Beta 4 is said to enhance software stability through updates to multiple apps. Lastly, it carries the July 2025 Android Security patch. However, it remains unknown if the Adaptive Lock Screen Clock feature, that was previously reported missing on a test build of the firmware, is still present on the Galaxy S25 series.

Comments

Further reading: One UI 8, One UI 8 Beta, Samsung, Android 16, One UI 7
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025 Saw Qualcomm's Digital Chassis Solutions, Connected-Car Technologies

Comment

