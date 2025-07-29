Written and directed by Mahaa Kandhan, Rajapurthiran is a Tamil drama movie that has finally landed on your digital screens. The movie follows a farmer who embarks on a quest to save his son after he abandons agricultural farming and chooses a shady path to earn money. Soon, as his son falls into a money laundering trap, he has to pull him out of it. The movie is high on emotions and is a complete family entertainer. It features Prabhu, Vetri, and Krishna Priya in the lead roles.

When and Where to Watch Rajaputhiran

Rajaputhiran is currently streaming on AhaTamil in the Tamil language only. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rajaputhiran

Set in the drought-hit area of Ramanathapuram, Rajaputhiran is a story of a farmer named Chellaiyah, played by Prabhu, who is grounded and full of morals. On the other hand, his son named Patta (portrayed by Vetri) is a young, carefree man, who gets driven by the greed of earning money through a shady network of Lungi's Illegal Hundi operation. Under this operation, the workers send money instantly from the Middle East to their homes. Chellaiyah's life turns upside down when his son, Patta, gets trapped in illegal money laundering. Now, he has to save his son and keep everything at stake. The movie explores strong themes like tested family bonds and intense emotions.

Cast and Crew of Rajaputhiran

Rajaputhiran has a power-packed star cast, including Prabhu, Krishna Priya, and Vetri in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by Mansoor Ali Khan, Imman Annachi, Livingston, Komal Kumar, and more. The movie has been written and directed by Mahaa Kandhan. The music composer of the movie is Nawfal Raja Asi, while the cinematography has been done by Oliver Deny.

Reception of Rajaputhiran

This movie was theatrically released on May 30th, 2025, where it received an average response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.5/10.