MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India

Apple's MacBook Air (2025) will go on sale in India starting March 12.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2025 19:45 IST
MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Air (2025) is available in a new Sky Blue colourway

Highlights
  • MacBook Air (2025) features an upgraded 10-core M4 chip
  • The new laptop features a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera
  • The MacBook Air (2025) is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life
Apple on Wednesday refreshed the MacBook Air — it's entry-level laptop model — with the company's 10-core M4 chip that first arrived on the iPad Pro (2024) last year. Like its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2025) is available in 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options and comes with 16GB of RAM. It can be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage. The latest MacBook from Apple offers support for Apple Intelligence, and runs on macOS Sequoia out-of-the-box.

MacBook Air (2025) Price in India, Availability

MacBook Air (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air (2025) begins at Rs. 1,24,900 for the 16GB+256GB model.

Apple's new MacBook Air model is available to pre-order and will go on sale in India starting March 12. It will be available in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight colourways.

MacBook Air (2025) Specifications, Features

The MacBook Air (2025) is available in 13-inch (2,560x1,664 pixels) and 15-inch (2,880x1,864 pixels) Super Retina display with a pixel density of 224ppi and up to 500nits peak brightness. The laptop supports up to two external displays at up to 5K resolution, according to the company.

macbook air 2025 apple MacBook Air 2025

MacBook Air (2025)
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple has equipped the MacBook Air (2025) with an M4 chip, which has an 10-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. The laptop also features a 16-core Neural Engine, an 8-core GPU and features support for hardware accelerated ray tracing.

You can configure the MacBook Air (2025) with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It is equipped with a quad speaker setup with Spatial Audio and a three-mic array. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and it features two Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new MacBook Air (2025) features a Touch ID button that can be used to unlock the laptop or authenticate purchases. It has a Force Touch trackpad with support for Force clicks and Multi-Touch gestures. There's a 1080p FaceTime camera with Centre Stage.

The 13-inch MacBook Air packs a 52.6Wh lithium-polymer battery with support for 70W fast charging, but the base model ships with a 30W USB Type-C power adapter. The 15-inch variant packs a slightly larger 66.5Wh battery. Apple claims its latest MacBook Air can deliver up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback via the Apple TV app.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp Said to Be Working On a Redesigned Meta AI Interface on Android
Donald Trump Set to Host the US’ First Crypto Summit on March 7, Web3 Leaders Confirm Invitation
MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
Comment

