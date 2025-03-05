Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Over Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Details about the purported foldable smartphones have been surfacing online over the past few weeks. Both models are tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, improved hinges, and better cameras. A new report has no surfaced claiming that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable could pack a larger battery than the preceding Galaxy Z Flip 6, which packed a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Pack Larger Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be equipped with a 4,300mAh battery, according to a GalaxyClub report. The report notes that the clamshell foldable will likely come with an EB-BF767ABY cell, which has a rated capacity of 2,985mAh, alongside an EB-BF766ABY cell, which has a 1,189mAh rated capacity. These two cells together offer a rated capacity of 4,174mAh, which will likely be marketed as a 4,300mAh typical capacity battery, the report added.

Notably, the existing Galaxy Z Flip 6 dual cell batteries are said to have a combined rated capacity of 3,887mAh. It ships with a 4,000mAh typical capacity battery which is claimed to offer a video playback time of up to 23 hours.

The aforementioned report claims that paired with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to offer a longer battery life than all preceding clamshell foldables from the South Korean tech giant. Previous reports has also claimed that the phone could be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset.

Further, the report added that the slightly larger 4,300mAh battery could be a key differentiating feature between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been tipped to arrive with a stronger hinge and a less visible display crease. It is expected to get a new flexible glass and a larger vapour chamber for thermal management as well. The phone is said to sport a 3.6-inch cover and a 6.8-inch inner display, which are slightly bigger than a 3.4-inch outer and a 6.7-inch screens of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely get a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back. The phone will likely support 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB of storage options.