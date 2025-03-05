Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Over Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC or an Exynos 2500 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to get a stronger hinge
  • The phone will likely feature a less visible crease
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get a 50-megapixel main camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Details about the purported foldable smartphones have been surfacing online over the past few weeks. Both models are tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, improved hinges, and better cameras. A new report has no surfaced claiming that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable could pack a larger battery than the preceding Galaxy Z Flip 6, which packed a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Pack Larger Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be equipped with a 4,300mAh battery, according to a GalaxyClub report. The report notes that the clamshell foldable will likely come with an EB-BF767ABY cell, which has a rated capacity of 2,985mAh, alongside an EB-BF766ABY cell, which has a 1,189mAh rated capacity. These two cells together offer a rated capacity of 4,174mAh, which will likely be marketed as a 4,300mAh typical capacity battery, the report added.

Notably, the existing Galaxy Z Flip 6 dual cell batteries are said to have a combined rated capacity of 3,887mAh. It ships with a 4,000mAh typical capacity battery which is claimed to offer a video playback time of up to 23 hours.

The aforementioned report claims that paired with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to offer a longer battery life than all preceding clamshell foldables from the South Korean tech giant. Previous reports has also claimed that the phone could be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset.

Further, the report added that the slightly larger 4,300mAh battery could be a key differentiating feature between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been tipped to arrive with a stronger hinge and a less visible display crease. It is expected to get a new flexible glass and a larger vapour chamber for thermal management as well. The phone is said to sport a 3.6-inch cover and a 6.8-inch inner display, which are slightly bigger than a 3.4-inch outer and a 6.7-inch screens of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. 

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely get a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back. The phone will likely support 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB of storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 features, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets

