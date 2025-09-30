Technology News
WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on an Incognito Mode for Meta AI Conversations

WhatsApp’s Incognito Mode in Meta AI chat was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.28.1 update.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 19:43 IST
WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on an Incognito Mode for Meta AI Conversations

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp was recently spotted testing a voice chat feature for Meta AI

Highlights
  • WhatsApp could roll out the new feature in the future
  • WhatsApp recently started testing voice chats with Meta AI
  • The feature is said to offer enhanced privacy
WhatsApp could roll out a new Incognito Mode for Meta AI chats in the future, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The new functionality was spotted in development on a recent beta version, and is said to be privacy-focussed, to offer confidentiality. It is said to resemble Private Browsing on Safari and Incognito Mode on Google Chrome. The feature is still under development and cannot be accessed by beta testers.

WhatsApp's Incognito Mode for Meta AI: How it Works

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo found that the instant messaging app is working on a new Incognito Mode feature for Meta AI. The feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.28.1. It could potentially allow users to privately have conversations with the Meta AI chatbot, while the app will not record the history of their queries to maintain confidentiality.

whatsapp meta ai incognito mode wabeta main WhatsApp

WhatsApp could allow users to turn on Incognito Mode in the Meta AI chat window
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WABetaInfo

 

The feature is expected to roll out in a future update. Presently, while having a conversation with the Meta AI chatbot, it can record data for future reference. After enabling the Incognito Mode, Meta AI will be unable to use the data either for training or to personalise user experience, according to information shared by WABetaInfo. This would give users more control over their data, while also maintaining privacy.

If a user exits a chat window, with Incognito Model enabled, the queries they asked the chatbot are automatically deleted. Hence, users will be able to ask questions and research about “sensitive topics” without having to worry about their data being misused, according to WABetaInfo.

According to the screenshot shared by the feature tracker, when a user turns on Incognito Mode on WhatsApp, the app presents a prompt warning that “no personalisation, no history, and no memory” will be available for future conversations with the Meta AI chatbot. The button to turn on the same would appear in the options window, where users can currently either initiate a conversation or view previous chats.

Recently, a report highlighted that WhatsApp has also been testing Meta AI's voice chat mode feature. It was reportedly available to some beta testers to flag bugs and other issues with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.21 update. It is said to offer several flexibility and personalisation options. Users will reportedly be able to initiate two-way voice chats with Meta AI by entering the chat window and tapping on the Meta icon.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, Meta AI, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation.
Visa Direct Tests Stablecoins for Instant Cross-Border Transfers

