Honor X60 GT With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X60 GT has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2025 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X60 GT comes in black, blue and silver shades

  • Honor X60 GT has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset has an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating
  • The Honor X60 GT supports 80W wired fast charging
Honor X60 GT has been unveiled in China. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The latest Honor X60 series model has a 6,300mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It joins the Honor X60X60 Pro and X60i variants, which were launched in the country in 2024.

Honor X60 GT Price, Availability

Honor X60 GT price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are listed at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,900), respectively. The phone is offered in Phantom Night Black, Titanium Shadow Blue and Titanium Shadow Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the Honor China e-store.

Honor X60 GT Features, Specifications

The Honor X60 GT sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,200x2,664 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2,700Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness level, TÜV Rheinland flicker-free certification and HDR 10 support.

Honor confirms that the X60 GT is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15 with MagicOS 9.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Honor X60 GT comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera carries a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls. 

Honor packs a 6,300mAh battery in the X60 GT handset with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset measures 161 x 74.2 x 7.7mm in size and weighs 193g.

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
