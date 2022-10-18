Adobe Photoshop, one of the most widely used image creation and photo editing software, is set to be updated with new features, Adobe announced on Tuesday during the Adobe Max conference. These features are aimed at making Photoshop smarter, more collaborative, and easier to use across various platforms, according to the firm. Among the newly announced features, Share for Review is currently in beta testing. The feature allows users to collaborate on projects without leaving Photoshop. In addition, the desktop app has received new tools powered by Adobe Sensei AI for selection improvements and more, as per the company.

On Tuesday, at the Adobe Max conference, the company unveiled a set of new features coming to Photoshop. The Photoshop maker announced that the new version of Photoshop includes the Share for Review (beta) feature. It enables users to share a web link of their project, which can be viewed by other collaborators in the browser. In addition, even users without a Creative Cloud subscription can access these links.

The new Share for Review feature, that is currently in beta testing, is designed to enable creators and stakeholders to collaborate more conveniently than before. This features syncs comments across all devices and enables creators to manage feedback directly within the Photoshop app.

There are a couple of new AI features coming to Photoshop on Tuesday. The Selection tool has been upgraded using Adobe Sensei AI technology. It now allows users to hover over, detect, and make detailed selections of complex objects with a single click. This is said to offer an improvement in quality and accuracy in the selection of elements such as hair, skies, foregrounds, and more.

According to the company, the improved Selection tool also accomplishes all this while also preserving detailed edges. Adobe Photoshop is also getting One-click Delete and Fill. This tool can remove objects from images and fill the removed are using content-aware fill in a single action.

Adobe has also upgraded the user experience across desktops, browsers, and iPad. Photoshop users on iPad will finally be able to use the AI-powered Content-Aware Fill and Remove Background tools. These features will also be rolled out for Photoshop on the Web (beta) along with other industry-leading selection tools, the company said.

