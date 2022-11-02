Technology News
Oppo A58 5G Listed on China Telecom, Price, Specifications Leaked

Oppo A58 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 13:56 IST
Oppo A58 5G Listed on China Telecom, Price, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles /Evan Blass

The Oppo A58 5G has been listed in the product database of China telecom

Highlights
  • Oppo A58 5G is said to come in three colour options
  • Oppo A58 5G is listed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • The smartphone is expected to come in three storage options

Oppo A58 5G, the upcoming smartphone from Oppo has been listed in the product database of China Telecom. The smartphone is listed to come in three storage options with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD panel that gets a waterdrop notch. The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and run-on Android 12 OS. The Oppo handset could also sport a dual rear camera setup and pack a 4,880mAh battery. The A58 5G could be sold in three colour options as well.

Oppo A58 5G price (expected)

The Oppo A58 5G has been listed in the product database of China telecom, which has revealed specifications, design, and the pricing of the upcoming handset.

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo A58 5G is expected to come in three storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the handset is listed at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are seen carrying a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500), respectively.

The upcoming Oppo A58 5G is said to come in three colour options — Breeze Purple, Starry Sky Black, and Tranquil Sea Blue.

Oppo A58 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo A58 5G is listed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is expected to run on Android 12 OS. The smartphone could sport a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch along with a 720 x 1612 pixels resolution.

For optics, the smartphone is listed to pack a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with an LED flash. The Oppo A58 5G is expected to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The power button that will be located to the right edge of the smartphone, as seen in the renders, is said to be integrated with a fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is expected to come in three storage options. The Oppo A58 5G is seen packing a 4,880mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, as per the listing. A previous report had suggested that the phone will get a 3,880mAh battery and a 108-megapixel secondary camera, which now appears to be false.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A58 5G, Oppo A58 5G price, Oppo A58 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Singapore Partners HSBC, Standard Chartered to Explore Token Use in Trade, Wealth Management

Gadgets 360 is available in
