Apple Music Replay 2024 was rolled out to users on Wednesday, on the same day that Spotify is expected to release its annual Wrapped experience. For the past few years, music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music have provided listeners with detailed listening statistics for the year gone by, and Apple says it will show users even more information about their listening habits this year. This includes top listeners, streaks, month-wise replays, and the date a song, artist or album was played for the first time.

Apple Music Replay 2024 Introduces Listening Streaks and Replay by Month

This year, Apple Music has introduced a new listening insight that lets users check whether they were in the top 500, or 1,000 listeners of an artist or genre — an expansion of the older top 100 listener list. Spotify's Wrapped experience offers a similar feature that shows users a similar metric in percentages.

Apple Music's new Replay 2024 experience provides new insights (tap to expand)

Users will also be able to access Listening Streaks, and Top Artist Streak — the former shows how many consecutive days users streamed music on the platform, while the latter will be shown if a user has the same Top Artist for more than two consecutive months. Apple Music will also show users when they first listened to their top artist, song, or album.

Replay details for previous years will also be visible from the microsite, and users can also see a month-wise breakdown for listening statistics over the year gone by. Apple says that Replay 2024 will be updated until the end of the year, allowing users to see statistics for December.

Artists will also have access to Replay in Apple Music for Artists, which will show them how many subscribers listened to their music, how many minutes of their music were streamed, the top cities where their listeners reside, and which song was most discovered using Shazam, the Apple-owned music recognition platform.

Apple Music Replay 2024: How to Access Your Replay

The updated Apple Music Replay 2024 has rolled out to users on the music streaming service, according to the company. It can be accessed via a dedicated microsite, after logging in with one's Apple account. Meanwhile, users who have updated to iOS 18.1 will be able to access the Replay 2024 experience via the Home, New, and Search tabs in the app.