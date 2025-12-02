Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 series, which is already available in China, could soon be launched in other markets. A new leak has revealed key details about the European variants of the Redmi Note 15 lineup. We now know more about the anticipated pricing, battery capacities and core specifications for the Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. The information comes from European regulatory listings and industry sources, giving an early look at how Xiaomi may position its latest midrange lineup in international markets.

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Global Variant Price (Expected)

Redmi Note 15 5G pricing in Europe could be set at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, according to a YTECHB report. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is expected to begin at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 41,700), while the Note 15 Pro+ 5G may sell for EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 52,100). The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G could come in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mocha Brown colour options.

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Specifications (Expected)

According to the report, the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) lists the Note 15 5G with a rated 5,520mAh battery, offering up to 51 hours and 22 minutes of usage on one charge. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G may include a 6,580mAh battery capable of delivering up to 60 hours and 50 minutes of runtime.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G variant could be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, which is reportedly rated for 60 hours and 47 minutes of runtime. The EPREL listing suggested that the batteries used in the global models of the Note 15 series handsets are claimed to retain 80 percent of their capacity till 1,000 charging cycles.

The Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and may be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rear cameras may include a 108-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, while the front camera may use a 20-megapixel sensor. The phone may support 45W charging, and it could measure 164 × 75.42 × 7.35mm and weigh around 178g.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is expected to offer a 6.83-inch 1.5K pOLED display and may run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with support for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For optics, it may include a 200-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is expected to use a 20-megapixel sensor. The phone is tipped to support 45W charging as well. It may measure 163.61×78.09×7.78mm and weigh about 210g.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will likely offer a 6.83-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,280×2,772 pixels resolution. It may launch in variants with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone is rumoured to use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and run HyperOS based on Android 15 out of the box.

The rear camera setup of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G may include a 200-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera, while at the front, it may house a 32-megapixel sensor. The handset will likely measure 163.34 × 78.31 × 7.91mm, weigh about 207g and may support 100W fast charging.