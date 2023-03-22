Technology News
  ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details

ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details

WearGPT is supported on smartwatches running on Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 2.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 March 2023 13:49 IST
ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details

Wear OS smartwatches can also use voice commands with the Google Assistant

Highlights
  • Wear OS smartwatch owners can now access ChatGPT on their wrist
  • Unlike the first ChatGPT app for watchOS, WearGPT is a free application
  • The WearGPT app can also solve mathematical expressions

ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI, has been incorporated into several services and apps since the generative AI tool was made available for the public to preview last year. Earlier this month, a developer brought the chatbot to Apple Watch users with the WatchGPT app, allowing them to share responses with apps for email and social media. Now, Wear OS smartwatch owners can interact with ChatGPT from their watch display with a new application that also supports voice input for queries and text-to-speech for responses.

The new WearGPT application (via 9to5Google) for Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 2 smartwatches is available via the Play Store, and the application's listing states that users can access ChatGPT's advanced AI language model on their smartwatch. It also features support for voice input and can convert text responses from the chatbot into spoken replies. The app's screenshots also indicate that users can configure the speed of the text-to-speech functionality.

WearGPT can also solve mathematical expressions and can generate content for short, subjective emails, according to the app's listing on the Play Store, which also states that users can also configure the app to access content based on their preferences.

Earlier this month, developer Hidde van der Ploeg launched a new WatchGPT application for watch OS that allows users to access ChatGPT directly from their wrist. Unlike WearGPT, the app for Apple Watch is a paid application that is priced at Rs. 399. Users can ask the popular chatbot queries, then share its responses via email and social media applications.

Google recently rolled out its latest Pixel Feature Drop for the company's first wearable, the Pixel Watch, alongside other Pixel smartphones. The smartwatch now supports fall detection, a highly anticipated feature that is also supported on many Apple Watch models. The company has also announced that it will introduce new settings options to the Pixel Watch that are aimed at offering users with hearing limitations or with specific visual preferences a better way to customise their display and sound settings.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WearGPT, ChatGPT, Chatbots, AI, Wear OS
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Mahindra in Talks to Raise Up to $1.3 Billion for EV Unit Expansion, Plans to Sell Shares: Report
Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped
ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details
