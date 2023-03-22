ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI, has been incorporated into several services and apps since the generative AI tool was made available for the public to preview last year. Earlier this month, a developer brought the chatbot to Apple Watch users with the WatchGPT app, allowing them to share responses with apps for email and social media. Now, Wear OS smartwatch owners can interact with ChatGPT from their watch display with a new application that also supports voice input for queries and text-to-speech for responses.

The new WearGPT application (via 9to5Google) for Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 2 smartwatches is available via the Play Store, and the application's listing states that users can access ChatGPT's advanced AI language model on their smartwatch. It also features support for voice input and can convert text responses from the chatbot into spoken replies. The app's screenshots also indicate that users can configure the speed of the text-to-speech functionality.

WearGPT can also solve mathematical expressions and can generate content for short, subjective emails, according to the app's listing on the Play Store, which also states that users can also configure the app to access content based on their preferences.

Earlier this month, developer Hidde van der Ploeg launched a new WatchGPT application for watch OS that allows users to access ChatGPT directly from their wrist. Unlike WearGPT, the app for Apple Watch is a paid application that is priced at Rs. 399. Users can ask the popular chatbot queries, then share its responses via email and social media applications.

Google recently rolled out its latest Pixel Feature Drop for the company's first wearable, the Pixel Watch, alongside other Pixel smartphones. The smartwatch now supports fall detection, a highly anticipated feature that is also supported on many Apple Watch models. The company has also announced that it will introduce new settings options to the Pixel Watch that are aimed at offering users with hearing limitations or with specific visual preferences a better way to customise their display and sound settings.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.