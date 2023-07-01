Technology News

DMRC Launches Online App for Generating Mobile QR Tickets

The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and wallets.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 July 2023 16:33 IST
DMRC TRAVEL app will be available for download on Android platform, will be available on iOS platform

Highlights
  • The passengers can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process
  • It eliminates need to go to ticket counters/vending machines
  • Passengers are encouraged to download the app from Play Store

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name 'DMRC TRAVEL' for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network.

The app was formally launched today by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC from the headquarters at Metro Bhawan in the presence of senior officials.

With this new mobile App, passengers can now purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters/vending machines or stand in queues.

The passengers can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process, saving valuable time during their commute.

The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and wallets, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users. Passengers can choose their preferred payment option and easily complete the transaction within the app itself.

In addition, this app also has other passenger-centric features like a travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. The app also shows route information from origin to destination including interchange stations. One can view transaction history, and rebook tickets for the same origin-destination and return journey.

The 'DMRC TRAVEL' App will be available for download on the android platform which will be followed by the iOS platform soon, allowing a wide range of users to experience the convenience of mobile QR ticketing.

Passengers are encouraged to download the app from their respective app stores and explore the features and benefits it offers.

In order to provide such a user-friendly, cashless and fast mode of ticketing, DMRC carried out a mammoth technically challenging exercise of upgrading its AFC Gates, which were already in passenger services, on all its corridors without shutting down these gates even for a single day in record time.

The entire exercise was taken up mostly during the limited time available in the night once the passenger services were over, in a manner that once the services resumed the next day, all the gates were again kept functional for passengers. DMRC has already upgraded over 60 percent of its AFC gates with QR code scanners and the remaining are also targeted to be covered within the next 1-2 months.

With the introduction of the 'DMRC TRAVEL' App, DMRC aims to enhance the overall commuting experience of passengers by providing a modern and user-friendly ticketing solution. This initiative aligns with DMRC's commitment to leveraging technology for the comfortable commute of its valued passengers.

After the successful payment, the app will generate a mobile QR ticket. Present this QR ticket at the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gate for entry and exit during your journey.

The app also provides an option to view the purchased tickets in the "view transaction" menu, allowing you to access and manage your tickets as needed.

