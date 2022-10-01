Technology News
Musk Bid for More Data on Twitter Bot Accounts Denied by Judge

Musk had sought more information to bolster his bid to cancel a $44 billion buyout of the company.

By Jef Feeley, Bloomberg |  Updated: 1 October 2022 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter argued that Musk concerns are a pretext to unfairly get out of the deal

Highlights
  • Musk was also denied access to Twitter's user-active minutes data
  • Chris Sontchi to serve as a special master to oversee discovery disputes
  • Musk, Twitter trial is set to being from October 17

Elon Musk was denied access to additional documents about Twitter's internal measure of robot and spam accounts after a judge concluded the company already disclosed enough of the information as part of the billionaire's legal fight over a scuttled takeover. Twitter has “done enough” in handing over documents about the so-called mDAU -- a metric used to survey human users of the social media platform, Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick ruled Friday. Musk had sought more information to bolster his bid to cancel a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore) buyout of the company.

Musk and his lawyers repeatedly accused Twitter of seeking to hide crucial documents and witnesses as they ramp up for an October 17 trial on whether the world's richest person can legitimately walk away from the deal.

The billionaire claims the company hadn't levelled with him about the number of spam and bot accounts among its more than 230 million users. Twitter says Musk has buyer's remorse and his concerns are a pretext to get out of a deal.

McCormick also denied Musk's request Twitter officials conduct further searches of the files under the terms “user-active minutes,” (UAM) or “stickiness,” two ways of measuring how long users stay on the platform.

Both sides have issued a fusillade of subpoenas and deposition requests to banks, investors and advisers involved in the teetering transaction. McCormick has been forced to rule on about a half-dozen disputes over document disclosures and other discovery issues.

Meanwhile, the judge also appointed Chris Sontchi, a retired bankruptcy judge, to serve as a special master to oversee discovery disputes. The Wilmington, Delaware-based Sontchi now works as a mediator and also serves as a judge on the Singapore International Commercial Court.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Elon Musk $44 Billion deal
Elon Musk Previews Tesla Robot Optimus During AI Day, Says Not Ready

