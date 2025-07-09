Samsung W25 was launched in China last year as the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Now, Samsung seems to be gearing up to unveil the W26 as a successor. Ahead of any official announcement, the book-style foldable phone was reportedly spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) authority, hinting at its charging speeds. The Samsung W26 foldable phone is likely to offer the same charging speed as its predecessor.

Samsung W26 Reportedly Gets 3C Certification in China

According to a report by Xpertpick, a Samsung phone bearing model number SM-W9026 has received 3C certification in China. Since last year's Samsung W25 carried the model number SM-W9025, the report suggests that the upcoming SM-W9026 will likely launch as the Samsung W26 in the Chinese market.

The screenshot of the listing shows that the upcoming Samsung W26 foldable is compatible with a charger bearing model number EP-TA800 that supports up to 25W wired charging speed.

Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and Samsung W25 offer the same 25W wired charging speed. The reported 3C listing suggests satellite connectivity on the device. It also indicates that the phone will not include a charger in the box.

Samsung W25 was unveiled in November last year as a Chinese equivalent of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that was announced in South Korea in October. The W25 is available in China with a starting price of CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,90,000) for the base model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is thinner and lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. It was announced with a price tag of KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Like the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It has an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external display. The foldable measures 10.6mm in thickness in the folded state and weighs 236g.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be launched later today at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery with the same 25W wired charging speed.

