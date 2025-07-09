Technology News
English Edition

Samsung W26 Foldable Phone Allegedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed Tipped

Samsung W26 foldable reportedly carries the model number SM-W9026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 14:33 IST
Samsung W26 Foldable Phone Allegedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung W26 foldable phone could ship without a charger

Highlights
  • Samsung W25 was launched in China in November 2024
  • The Samsung W25 offers 25W wired charging speed
  • It was the China variant of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
Advertisement

Samsung W25 was launched in China last year as the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Now, Samsung seems to be gearing up to unveil the W26 as a successor. Ahead of any official announcement, the book-style foldable phone was reportedly spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) authority, hinting at its charging speeds. The Samsung W26 foldable phone is likely to offer the same charging speed as its predecessor.

Samsung W26 Reportedly Gets 3C Certification in China 

According to a report by Xpertpick, a Samsung phone bearing model number SM-W9026 has received 3C certification in China. Since last year's Samsung W25 carried the model number SM-W9025, the report suggests that the upcoming SM-W9026 will likely launch as the Samsung W26 in the Chinese market.

The screenshot of the listing shows that the upcoming Samsung W26 foldable is compatible with a charger bearing model number EP-TA800 that supports up to 25W wired charging speed.

Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and Samsung W25 offer the same 25W wired charging speed. The reported 3C listing suggests satellite connectivity on the device. It also indicates that the phone will not include a charger in the box.

Samsung W25 was unveiled in November last year as a Chinese equivalent of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that was announced in South Korea in October. The W25 is available in China with a starting price of CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,90,000) for the base model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. 

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is thinner and lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. It was announced with a price tag of KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Like the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It has an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external display. The foldable measures 10.6mm in thickness in the folded state and weighs 236g.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be launched later today at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery with the same 25W wired charging speed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung W26, Samsung W26 Specifications, Samsung W25, Samsung W25 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi 15C Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Site Alongside Poco C85
Axiom 4 Mission Crew Settles Down at ISS, Begins Conducting Biomedical Research
Samsung W26 Foldable Phone Allegedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »