Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Fined $32 Million by South Korea Antitrust Regulator for Blocking Mobile Games on Competing Platform

Google Fined $32 Million by South Korea Antitrust Regulator for Blocking Mobile Games on Competing Platform

Google said it will review the final decision by the KFTC to evaluate the next course of action.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 April 2023 13:32 IST
Google Fined $32 Million by South Korea Antitrust Regulator for Blocking Mobile Games on Competing Platform

Photo Credit: Reuters

In 2021, Google was fined more than 200 billion won by the KFTC

Highlights
  • Game makers affected by Google's action include Netmarble, Nexon and NCSO
  • KFTC said that Google hurt local app market One Store's revenue
  • Google said it will review the final decision by the KFTC

South Korea's antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet's Google KRW 42.1 billion ($31.88 million, roughly Rs. 262 crore) for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor's platform.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday that Google bolstered its market dominance, and hurt the local app market One Store's revenue and value as a platform, by requiring video game makers to exclusively release their titles on Google Play in exchange for providing in-app exposure between June 2016 and April 2018. 

Google said it will review the final decision by the KFTC to evaluate the next course of action.

"Google makes substantial investments in the success of developers, and we respectfully disagree with the KFTC's conclusions", a spokesperson said.

The KFTC said the move against the US technology giant is part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.

Game makers affected by Google's action include Netmarble, Nexon, and NCSOFT, as well as other smaller companies, the antitrust regulator added. 

In 2021, Google was fined more than 200 billion won by the KFTC for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system.

Earlier this month, top startups in India called on the country's competition watchdog to launch an inquiry into Google for allegedly bypassing an antitrust directive by charging a high service fee for in-app payments, a filing showed.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) filing marked the latest tussle between Google and Indian startups, which have repeatedly criticized the US company for imposing unfair business restrictions that hurt smaller players.

"Google's policy change of charging service fee even on transactions processed by third-party payment processors ... has detrimental consequences for users and app developers," the 15-page confidential March complaint by ADIF said.

Google, which declined to comment, has previously said the service fee supports investments in the Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free and covers developer tools and analytic services. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, KFTC, Android, Google Play
OnePlus Pad India Pricing Details Leaked Along With Tentative Release Date

Related Stories

Google Fined $32 Million by South Korea Antitrust Regulator for Blocking Mobile Games on Competing Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fined $32 Million for Blocking Games on South Korean Platform
  2. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Elon Musk Says 'Many Mistakes' Made Since $44 Billion Twitter Takeover
  4. Apple BKC, Saket Store Free Sessions Fully Booked Ahead of Opening
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  8. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. This Oppo Flagship Has the Best Smartphone Camera, Says DxOMark
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade is Just Some Hours Away; Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm
  2. Opera Browser for iOS Gets Free Inbuilt VPN, Allows Users to Browse Web Privately
  3. Oppo A1 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Older People Perceive AI as More Human-Like Than Younger Adults: Study
  5. Elon Musk Says Unaware Why Twitter India Pulled Posts on BBC Documentary Critical of Modi
  6. PhonePe Raises $100 Million From General Atlantic, Investors During Ongoing Fundraise
  7. Cardano Whales Increase Accumulation Activities, Data from Last Two Weeks Shows
  8. 'Many Mistakes' Made Since Twitter Takeover; Company 'Roughly Breaking Even' Now: Elon Musk
  9. Xiaomi 13 Pro Now Available in India With Rs. 10,000 Discount: See Details
  10. Oppo Find X6 Pro Gets Best Smartphone Camera Rating by DxOMark: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.