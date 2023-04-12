OnePlus Pad was one of the many products that OnePlus announced at its Cloud 11 launch event. While the brand gave out pricing details for the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, it did not reveal any details about the new tablet's pricing or release date. All we knew was that it was expected to be released in the month of April. The tablet as per our first impressions checks most of our boxes for a mid-range tablet and this also includes a slim metal body, a high-refresh rate display, and a fast charging system. About two months in, there's now a leak that finally gives us an idea about its price and tentative release dates.

According to tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@techkard) the OnePlus Pad will go on sale in India between April 28 and April 30. The source also gave out pricing details, stating that the price of the tablet after offers would be Rs. 23,099. The tablet is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in India, making it a competitive mid-range offering if these estimates turn out to be genuine.

To recall, the OnePlus Pad is just 6.54mm thin and weighs 552 grams. The body of the tablet features a design made of metal and 2.5D curved edge glass on the front. Below it sits a 2,800 x 2,000 pixels resolution display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which also brings 5G connectivity.

OnePlus' tablet will be offered in 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM options along with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run OxygenOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. The OnePlus Tab also offers a single rear 13-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies or video calls. The primary camera is also capable of 4K video capture at 30fps.

The tablet supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and offers a quad-speaker setup for audio. It has a 9,510mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. With mid-range pricing, we can expect the OnePlus Pad to compete with similar offerings from Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Samsung.

