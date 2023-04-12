Technology News

OnePlus Pad India Pricing Details Leaked Along With Tentative Release Date

OnePlus at its launch mentioned that its tablet would go on sale in April this year.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2023 13:22 IST
OnePlus Pad India Pricing Details Leaked Along With Tentative Release Date

OnePlus Pad is the company’s first tablet offering globally

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad has a 11.61-inch 7:5 aspect ratio LCD display
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • The OnePlus Pad is expected to be released by the end of April

OnePlus Pad was one of the many products that OnePlus announced at its Cloud 11 launch event. While the brand gave out pricing details for the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, it did not reveal any details about the new tablet's pricing or release date. All we knew was that it was expected to be released in the month of April. The tablet as per our first impressions checks most of our boxes for a mid-range tablet and this also includes a slim metal body, a high-refresh rate display, and a fast charging system. About two months in, there's now a leak that finally gives us an idea about its price and tentative release dates.

According to tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@techkard) the OnePlus Pad will go on sale in India between April 28 and April 30. The source also gave out pricing details, stating that the price of the tablet after offers would be Rs. 23,099. The tablet is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in India, making it a competitive mid-range offering if these estimates turn out to be genuine.

To recall, the OnePlus Pad is just 6.54mm thin and weighs 552 grams. The body of the tablet features a design made of metal and 2.5D curved edge glass on the front. Below it sits a 2,800 x 2,000 pixels resolution display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which also brings 5G connectivity.

OnePlus' tablet will be offered in 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM options along with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run OxygenOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. The OnePlus Tab also offers a single rear 13-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies or video calls. The primary camera is also capable of 4K video capture at 30fps.

The tablet supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and offers a quad-speaker setup for audio. It has a 9,510mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. With mid-range pricing, we can expect the OnePlus Pad to compete with similar offerings from Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Samsung.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Launch, OnePlus Pad Price in India, OnePlus Pad Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
iPhone 15 Pro Models May Not Feature Solid-State Volume Buttons: Reports
Google Fined $32 Million by South Korea Antitrust Regulator for Blocking Mobile Games on Competing Platform

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad India Pricing Details Leaked Along With Tentative Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fined $32 Million for Blocking Games on South Korean Platform
  2. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Elon Musk Says 'Many Mistakes' Made Since $44 Billion Twitter Takeover
  4. Apple BKC, Saket Store Free Sessions Fully Booked Ahead of Opening
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  8. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. This Oppo Flagship Has the Best Smartphone Camera, Says DxOMark
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade is Just Some Hours Away; Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm
  2. Opera Browser for iOS Gets Free Inbuilt VPN, Allows Users to Browse Web Privately
  3. Oppo A1 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Older People Perceive AI as More Human-Like Than Younger Adults: Study
  5. Elon Musk Says Unaware Why Twitter India Pulled Posts on BBC Documentary Critical of Modi
  6. PhonePe Raises $100 Million From General Atlantic, Investors During Ongoing Fundraise
  7. Cardano Whales Increase Accumulation Activities, Data from Last Two Weeks Shows
  8. 'Many Mistakes' Made Since Twitter Takeover; Company 'Roughly Breaking Even' Now: Elon Musk
  9. Xiaomi 13 Pro Now Available in India With Rs. 10,000 Discount: See Details
  10. Oppo Find X6 Pro Gets Best Smartphone Camera Rating by DxOMark: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.