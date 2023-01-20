Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report

Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report

Google Photos 6.20 update has not yet been widely rolled out to all users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 19:50 IST
Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google photos currently does not allow the backup of RAW photos

Highlights
  • RAW images have larger file sizes than JPEG files
  • The RAW images currently appear in a different folder
  • Google Photos Version 6.20 reportedly holds the new update

Google Photos could be getting a user interface update soon. The app, reportedly, may soon provide an integrated experience for RAW images. Enabling RAW+JPEG capture in the Camera app on both Pixel and Android phones currently creates an on-device "Raw" folder. By default, the “backup” option on this particular folder is turned off, even if “backup” for the main folder is turned on. Since they are not stored on the storage cloud, the RAW files do not appear on the main feed of the Google Photos app.

According to a 9to5Google report Google Photos may soon enable the RAW files of the RAW+JPEG images to appear on the main feed of the app. Google Photos version 6.20 discloses an upcoming alteration that will always present RAW images in the main feed, irrespective of the user's Backup state. This means the RAW file will be visible alongside every image even if Google Photos “backup” is turned off.

On the Google Photos app main feed, the JPEG photo and the RAW photo will appear side by side with this update. The report adds that Google Photos 6.20 is not yet widely available but it is expected to roll out soon.

Google Photos has received regular updates which add new features to the app. It was reported in December 2022 that Google Photos was testing a new "Search" button for its Android app, which will allow users to view photos and identify faces. The new button is likely to replace the existing Lens button in the Photos app. Google Lens was first released as a standalone app in 2017, but it was later transformed into an integrated service. More updates on the “Search” button are awaited.

In September, Google Photos got a revamped ‘Memories' feature with cleaner aesthetic and a smoother vertical scroll gesture added to switch between memories.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: All Things Phone

Related Stories

Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Swiggy's CEO Said After Laying Off 380 Employees
  2. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Mission Majnu Review
  4. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  7. Nokia C12 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC Launched, Check Price
  8. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Could Come With a 100-Megapixel Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Latest WhatsApp for iOS Update Brings Search by Date Feature on iPhone
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Likely to Be a Rebadged Neo 7 SE
  5. Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar With Up to 70 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  6. YouTube Music Invites Entries for Its Early Access Listening Room Program to Test New Features
  7. Government Mandates Social Media Influencers to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
  8. Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report
  9. Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees, CEO Calls Overhiring Case of 'Poor Judgement'
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.