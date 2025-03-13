Technology News
iPhone 17 Air's Total Thickness With Camera Bump Suggested in New Leak

iPhone 17 Air is said to have a camera bump that is 4mm thick.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 has 7.8mm thickness

  • Apple has not shared any information on the iPhone 17 Air
  • It could go official in the second half of this year
  • iPhone 17 Air is said to measure 163mm in height and 77.6mm in width
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in the second half of this year. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air aka iPhone 17 Slim is believed to debut as the company's thinnest phone to date, replacing the 'Plus' version. While have seen many leaks on the iPhone 17 Air's dimensions recently, a new leak gives us a better idea about the thickness of the phone with the camera bump. 

iPhone 17 Air Thickness Including Camera Bump

Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo has claimed that the camera bump on the iPhone 17 Air will be 4mm thick. Including the camera bump, the device is said to have a thickness of 9.5mm. This corroborates predictions made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in January. Kuo stated that the phone will measure just 5.5mm in thickness, presumably, without including the top camera bar.

Past reports indicated that the iPhone 17 Air would be 6.25mm thick and measure 163mm in height and 77.6mm in width. The latest iPhone 16 has a 7.8mm thick profile. 

As per a recent report, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a Titanium frame. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to boast an aluminium frame.  

Past leaks suggested that the Air model will be priced between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000). It is said to include an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM and Apple Intelligence features. 

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. and the Dynamic Island. It is tipped to boast a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It is likely to ship with Apple's own 5G and Wi-Fi chips.

