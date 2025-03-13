Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in the second half of this year. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air aka iPhone 17 Slim is believed to debut as the company's thinnest phone to date, replacing the 'Plus' version. While have seen many leaks on the iPhone 17 Air's dimensions recently, a new leak gives us a better idea about the thickness of the phone with the camera bump.

iPhone 17 Air Thickness Including Camera Bump

Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo has claimed that the camera bump on the iPhone 17 Air will be 4mm thick. Including the camera bump, the device is said to have a thickness of 9.5mm. This corroborates predictions made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in January. Kuo stated that the phone will measure just 5.5mm in thickness, presumably, without including the top camera bar.

Past reports indicated that the iPhone 17 Air would be 6.25mm thick and measure 163mm in height and 77.6mm in width. The latest iPhone 16 has a 7.8mm thick profile.

As per a recent report, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a Titanium frame. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to boast an aluminium frame.

Past leaks suggested that the Air model will be priced between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000). It is said to include an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM and Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. and the Dynamic Island. It is tipped to boast a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It is likely to ship with Apple's own 5G and Wi-Fi chips.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.