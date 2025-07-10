Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Early Deals on Tablets Revealed Before the Sale Begins

Shoppers can also use eligible bank cards to further lower the cost of their next tablet before the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale begins.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2025 21:08 IST
Apple's 10th generation iPad (pictured) is available at a discounted price via Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale begins on July 12
  • Prime members can already avail of early deals on the e-commerce platform
  • The Prime Day sale will bring discounts on consumer electronics devices
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is scheduled to begin on July 12, and several consumer electronics devices are set to become much cheaper during the upcoming sale event. Tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and Acer are already available at discounted prices, as part of the latest Amazon Prime Day Early Deals on the e-commerce platform. Customers can also avail of instant discounts, when using eligible bank cards to purchase these devices, which can further lower the final cost of the devices.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Bank Offers for Prime Day Early Deals

Customers who want to maximise their savings while buying products that have a "Prime Day Early Deal" tag on Amazon's website and mobile apps, must ensure that they pay for their purchase using an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card. During the Prime Day 2025 sale, customers will get access to an instant discount of up to 10 percent, according to the e-commerce platform.

Here are some handpicked early deals on tablets that will be accessible to customers with an Amazon Prime subscription, ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale that starts at 12am (midnight) on Saturday.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Best Early Deals on Tablets

Model List Price Sale Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3 Chip, 128GB) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 51,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch (128GB) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 16,999
Lenovo Tab M11 11-inch (128GB) Rs. 31,000 Rs. 13,999
Apple iPad 10.9-inch (A14 Chip, 256GB) Rs. 49,900 Rs. 34,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB) Rs. 44,999 Rs. 28,999
Acer Iconia Tablet iM9-12M (64GB) Rs. 22,990 Rs. 12,999
Realme Pad 2 11.5-inch (256GB) Rs. 32,999 Rs. 18,999
Indian Startup QWR Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses Humbl, to Be Shipped Later This Year

