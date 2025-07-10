Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is scheduled to begin on July 12, and several consumer electronics devices are set to become much cheaper during the upcoming sale event. Tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and Acer are already available at discounted prices, as part of the latest Amazon Prime Day Early Deals on the e-commerce platform. Customers can also avail of instant discounts, when using eligible bank cards to purchase these devices, which can further lower the final cost of the devices.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Bank Offers for Prime Day Early Deals

Customers who want to maximise their savings while buying products that have a "Prime Day Early Deal" tag on Amazon's website and mobile apps, must ensure that they pay for their purchase using an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card. During the Prime Day 2025 sale, customers will get access to an instant discount of up to 10 percent, according to the e-commerce platform.

Here are some handpicked early deals on tablets that will be accessible to customers with an Amazon Prime subscription, ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale that starts at 12am (midnight) on Saturday.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Best Early Deals on Tablets

