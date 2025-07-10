Sony WF-C710N were launched in India on Thursday. The TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours with the case. They have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The headsets support active noise cancellation and offer a Voice passthrough mode. They also feature AI-backed noise call reduction, dual-device connectivity, as well as Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing technology. The Sony WF-C710N support touch controls, including Quick Access support.

Sony WF-C710N Price in India, Availability

Sony WF-C710N price in India is set at Rs. 8,990, the company confirmed in a press release. They are available for purchase in the country via Sony's ShopatSC website, Sony Centres, and Sony Exclusive stores, as well as major electronic stores and other e-commerce platforms.

Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 cashback offer until July 31. The Sony WF-C710N earphones are sold in Black, Glass Blue, Pink and White colourways. The Glass Blue variant sports a transparent finish.

Sony WF-C710N Specifications, Features

The Sony WF-C710N earphones use Dual Noise Sensor technology for active noise cancellation. The feature includes Adaptive Sound Control, which allows the earphones to automatically adjust noise cancellation settings based on location and activity. A Quick Attention Mode helps to instantly lower the volume for quick conversations without needing to remove the earphones.

Sony's WF-C710N earphones support AI-backed call noise cancellation, including a Precise Voice Pickup Technology for clearer calls. The headsets come with 5mm drivers and offer DSEE support, claiming to provide an immersive sound experience with deep bass. They support Multipoint Connectivity and are compatible with the Sound Connect app.

The Sony WF-C710N earphones have an IPX4-rated build. They offer touch controls for volume adjustment, music playback and Quick Access. The latter can be customised through the companion app to allow users direct access to apps like Spotify, Amazon Music or Endel. The earphones also have an in-ear detection feature.

With ANC disabled, the Sony WF-C710N earphones are claimed to last for up to 40 hours on a single charge, together with the case. With noise cancellation enabled, the earphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours (with the case). According to the company, a five-minute quick charge can offer a playback time of up to 60 minutes.