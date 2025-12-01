Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder is a documentary on the chilling true story of Nithari Kand flashed massively on the news back then. It is a true crime story that depicts the murder of many young and naive children. It is on OTT now, and it is a heinous crime, and this docuseries gives the archival footage and interviews of Moninder Singh Pandher, which show dark truths. The story will give chills down your spine. It includes the interview of parents whose children were murdered in this incident.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch it on Discovery+ Originals as it is out from November 20, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

It is a compelling story to watch as the accused was released from the Supreme Court of India. For the first time, Moninder Singh is seen speaking on camera in the documentary and flickering his image off as the accused. There is archival footage, interviews and investigations from different tangents to reveal the unspoken truth. This docuseries is for everyone who is interested in or not in crime sagas, with its gripping narrative and depiction of the loopholes of the case. Not only basic investigation, but this series also tells about criminal justice.

Cast and Crew

The documentary is directed by Deepak Chaturvedi. It has been produced by Warner Bros. Discovery in collaboration with Trinetra. Moninder Singh is seen in the show as another accused. It includes interviews, testimonies, forensic experts, journalists, and family members of the survivors.

Reception

This docuseries is on the buzz for its original work and such a historic case of cannibalism. It has no IMDb rating yet.