Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications, Performance Details Listed on Geekbench

Vivo S50 Pro Mini allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number V2527A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 16:04 IST
Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications, Performance Details Listed on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S50 Pro Mini is already confirmed to debut in China later this month

Highlights
  • Vivo S50 Pro Mini is expected to be launched alongside the Vivo S50
  • It is teased to come with a 6.31-inch flat display
  • Vivo S50 Pro Mini will succeed the Vivo S30 Pro Mini
Vivo S50 Pro Mini is slated to launch soon as a successor to the company's existing Vivo S30 Pro Mini model. While we wait for the formal launch date announcement, a new Geekbench listing has suggested its possible model number and specifications. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is shown with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The listing suggests that the phone will carry the model number V2527A. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is already confirmed to feature a 6.31-inch flat display. It is expected to be launched alongside the standard Vivo S50.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Listed on Geekbench

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted the purported Vivo S50 Pro Mini on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, with model number V2527A. As per the screenshot shared by the tipster, the unannounced smartphone has scored 2,778 points in single-core testing and 9,344 points on multi-core testing on Geekbench. As per the listing, it runs Android 16 and is powered by an octa core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture.

The chipset powering the V2527A has six cores with a base operating frequency of 3.32GHz and two cores capped at 3.80GHz. These frequencies suggest that it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC under the hood. It is listed with Adreno 829 GPU and 16GB of RAM.

The findings of the Geekbench listing align with what Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao previously revealed. He disclosed that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini, codenamed 'Battle Angel', would be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with an AnTuTu score of around 3 million. It is teased to come with a 6.31-inch flat display, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is already confirmed to debut in China later this month. It is currently available for pre-order in China. It is expected to be launched alongside the Vivo S50.

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini will succeed the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which was released earlier this year with a price tag of CNY 3,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. A 6.31-inch AMOLED 1.5K resolution screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 6,500mAh battery are the key highlights of the phone.

The Vivo S30 Pro Mini has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an IP68+IP69 rating and supports 90W fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Vivo S50, Vivo, Vivo S30 Pro Mini
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Debut With Snapdragon Chipset
New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game

