Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Back Up After Global Outage Hits Over 1,80,000 Users; Company Blames ‘Technical Issue’

Instagram Back Up After Global Outage Hits Over 1,80,000 Users; Company Blames ‘Technical Issue’

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 May 2023 09:51 IST
Instagram Back Up After Global Outage Hits Over 1,80,000 Users; Company Blames ‘Technical Issue’

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta said it resolved the technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of users

Highlights
  • The company did not disclose the number of users affected
  • According to Downdetector, 24,000 users were affected in Canada
  • 56,000 users in Britain reported disruption

Meta Platform's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 in Britain.

More than 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage.

Instagram was down for some users on Sunday from around 5:45 p.m. EST (2145 GMT), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages eased to just over 7,000 reports as of 8:30 p.m. EST.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

According to a recent report, Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter and may debut as soon as June, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Facebook parent is testing the product with influencers and some creators, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta has been contacting talent agencies and celebrities to gauge their interest in trying an early version of the app, which will be integrated with Instagram, said Alex Heath in a newsletter.

The report also mentions that the parent company Meta has made the new app secretly available to select creators for months. It is said to be separate from Instagram yet allow people to connect accounts.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongisde the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Downdetector
Xiaomi Civi 3 Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Launch in China Soon: All Details

Related Stories

Instagram Back Up After Global Outage Hits Over 1,80,000 Users; Company Blames ‘Technical Issue’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  2. Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US
  3. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  5. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC: Gurman
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  9. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  10. Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped: See All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US
  2. Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says
  3. PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round
  4. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With First Headset; Several Senior Executives Involved in Development: Mark Gurman
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Likely to Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US: Report
  6. Regulators Employ Old Rules, Creative Thinking to Tackle ChatGPT-Like AI Technology
  7. BGMI Reportedly Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL
  8. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.