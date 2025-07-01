Redmi has unveiled a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G in India. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series was introduced in India in December last year in three colourways. Besides the change in shade, the internals and pricing of the new colour variant are the same as the other colour options. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series Champagne Gold Colour Variant Price in India

The new Champagne Gold colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G are currently up for sale in India. They can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com website, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in the Champagne Gold colour option is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999.

Meanwhile, the Champagne Gold Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G costs Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 24,999.

Redmi is providing a Rs. 1,000 instant bank discount on purchases made using select credit and debit cards. Further, there is no cost EMI option for up to nine months.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series was launched in December last year in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G run on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, and are confirmed to get four years of software updates. They feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset.

The phones have an IP68-rated build and get triple camera units on the rear, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. They have 20-megapixel selfie shooters on the front. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, whereas the Note 14 Pro 5G has a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

