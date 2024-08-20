Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads

Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said this change may affect users who spend time making sure everything lines up before uploading the media.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 12:31 IST
Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Instagram's new feature is only available to a small batch of users, as per the company head

Highlights
  • Select Instagram users can upload media in vertical format on Instagram
  • This change is said to be part of the ongoing test for the feature
  • It was first spotted in 2022 by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi
Advertisement

Instagram is currently running a test for a new way to upload media, company head Adam Mosseri revealed on Friday. With this pilot experiment, the social media platform is allowing select users to upload photos and videos in a vertical grid format without requiring them to crop the content into a square. This development builds upon the recent changes introduced onto the platform, including an expanded limit for media uploads in the carousel, eliminating the need to split collections into multiple posts.

Vertical Grids on Instagram

In an Instagram story shared on Friday, Adam Mosseri shared details about the new experiment. “A small number of people” can now upload vertical grids instead of squares on the social media platform. Talking about the change, Mosseri highlighted that the square format was carried over from previous years when Instagram only allowed users to post content in that format. However, the “vast majority of what is uploaded to Instagram today is vertical”' he noted.

Users mostly upload content in a 4:3 aspect ratio for photos and 9:16 for videos, and “cropping it down to square is pretty brutal.” The Instagram head noted that this change may affect users who spend time making sure everything lines up before uploading the media.

“I'm hoping we can figure out a way to manage this transition”, he said.

In a statement given to The Verge, Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai said that they will be listening to the community feedback before rolling out “anything further”.

Vertical profile grids on Instagram were first spotted in 2022 by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi. At the time, the tipster suggested that the social media platform could potentially allow users to switch between a square grid and a 4:5 format, giving users more choice when posting content.

Last year, Instagram began testing the feature with only a handful of users, and its test phase now seems to be expanding. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the feature's availability. However, users on social media platforms have reported about being able to see the new profile grid format.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Feature, Instagram Update, Instagram profile
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Design Leaked; Price Range Tipped to Be Similar to That of OnePlus 12
Microsoft Office, Teams Vulnerabilities Enable Hackers to Access Camera and Microphone on macOS: Report

Related Stories

Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Key Specifications Tipped; Could Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  4. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
  5. Hackers Could Use Flaws in These Microsoft Apps to Spy on macOS Users
  6. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits
  3. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Metal Frame, 100W Fast Charging, More
  4. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year
  5. SpaceX Crew Polaris Scheduled for First Private Spacewalking Mission Next Week
  6. Procreate Illustration App for iPad Will Not Integrate Generative AI Features, Says Creativity Is ‘Not Generated’
  7. Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads
  8. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Design Leaked; Price Range Tipped to Be Similar to That of OnePlus 12
  9. Microsoft Office, Teams Vulnerabilities Enable Hackers to Access Camera and Microphone on macOS: Report
  10. GoPro to Cut 15 Percent of Workforce in Restructuring Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »