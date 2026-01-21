Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Tipster Leaks Active Cooling System Details

iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Tipster Leaks Active Cooling System Details

iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China early next month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 16:30 IST
iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Tipster Leaks Active Cooling System Details

iQOO 15 Ultra will be the latest addition to the company's flagship lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • iQOO 15 Ultra could feature 200W wired fast charging support
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

iQOO 15 Ultra will be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker next month, the company revealed recently. While other details about the upcoming handset, including its exact launch date in China, specifications, features, design, and price, remain under wraps, a company executive has teased the performance of the iQOO 15 Ultra. Additionally, a tipster has shared a purported showing the internal layout of the phone, claiming that it will feature a large active fan for air cooling. The tech firm will reportedly equip its new handset with a 7,000mAh battery. The iQOO 15 Ultra is said to also offer 200W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, iQOO Product Manager, Galant V, has shared a screenshot of the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra's scores on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. According to the image, the smartphone managed to score 45,18,403 points in overall performance, 13,22,001 points in CPU performance, and 15,94,848 points in GPU performance. However, the company executive highlighted that these preliminary results are from iQOO's internal testing of the handset.

Separately, in a social media post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will be available for purchase in China in 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is said to sport multiple audio and visual controls for gaming.

Additionally, the leaker has shared a purported image showing the internal layout of the iQOO 15 Ultra. The handset is said to feature a dedicated exhaust vent, which will be placed under the phone's square-shaped rear camera module. It will reportedly also sport “industry's largest” active cooling fan, measuring 17x17x4mm in dimensions, which could be placed near the chipset. It might also ship with an 8K vapour chamber for heat dissipation.

This comes soon after the iQOO 15 Ultra was made available for pre-order in China. The handset is teased to be launched in the country in February. The phone will reportedly pack a 7,000mAh or larger battery, with support for wireless charging. The iQOO 15 Ultra might also ship with support for 200W wired fast charging.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15 Ultra, iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications, iQOO 15 Ultra Launch, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Realme Neo 8 Pricing Details, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Tipster Leaks Active Cooling System Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  2. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  3. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  6. Realme 15T Review
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  8. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO: Here's Who Will Suceed Him
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark
  10. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie
  2. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report
  4. Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says
  5. Apple Pay Reportedly Likely to Launch in India Soon; iPhone Maker Said to Be in Talks With Card Networks
  6. Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay
  7. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Lineup for January Announced: Death Stranding Director's Cut, Space Marine 2 and More
  8. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  9. Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Centre-Aligned Selfie Camera Housed Inside Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »