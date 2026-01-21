iQOO 15 Ultra will be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker next month, the company revealed recently. While other details about the upcoming handset, including its exact launch date in China, specifications, features, design, and price, remain under wraps, a company executive has teased the performance of the iQOO 15 Ultra. Additionally, a tipster has shared a purported showing the internal layout of the phone, claiming that it will feature a large active fan for air cooling. The tech firm will reportedly equip its new handset with a 7,000mAh battery. The iQOO 15 Ultra is said to also offer 200W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, iQOO Product Manager, Galant V, has shared a screenshot of the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra's scores on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. According to the image, the smartphone managed to score 45,18,403 points in overall performance, 13,22,001 points in CPU performance, and 15,94,848 points in GPU performance. However, the company executive highlighted that these preliminary results are from iQOO's internal testing of the handset.

Separately, in a social media post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will be available for purchase in China in 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is said to sport multiple audio and visual controls for gaming.

Additionally, the leaker has shared a purported image showing the internal layout of the iQOO 15 Ultra. The handset is said to feature a dedicated exhaust vent, which will be placed under the phone's square-shaped rear camera module. It will reportedly also sport “industry's largest” active cooling fan, measuring 17x17x4mm in dimensions, which could be placed near the chipset. It might also ship with an 8K vapour chamber for heat dissipation.

This comes soon after the iQOO 15 Ultra was made available for pre-order in China. The handset is teased to be launched in the country in February. The phone will reportedly pack a 7,000mAh or larger battery, with support for wireless charging. The iQOO 15 Ultra might also ship with support for 200W wired fast charging.