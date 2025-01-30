Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Tipped to Launch on March 4: Report

The Phone 3a Pro is expected to debut in a single configuration as well as colourway.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 09:54 IST
Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Tipped to Launch on March 4: Report

Nothing Phone 3a is the purported successor to 2024's Phone 2a (pictured above)

  • Two Nothing smartphones are reported to be launched on March 4
  • Phone 3a Pro is said to have a single 12GB+256GB configuration
  • The standard model may feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
Nothing will debut as many as two smartphones during its March 4 launch event, according to a report. The British smartphone maker has been rumoured to be developing the Nothing Phone 3a as the successor to the Phone 2a. While this model is likely to see the light of day, it will reportedly be joined by another model with the “Pro” moniker — marking a first for the company. This follows earlier speculation that Nothing plans to launch three smartphones before introducing its flagship Phone 3 later this year.

Nothing Smartphones Launching on March 4

According to an Android Headlines report, the purported Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are expected to be launched at the company's March 4 product showcase. While previous leaks suggested that a “Plus” variant could accompany the Phone 3a, this latest claim hints towards it being replaced by a “Pro” model.

Upon launch, the Nothing Phone 3a is said to be available in two configurations — 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. It may be offered in black and white colourways. Meanwhile, the Phone 3a Pro could have a single 12GB+256GB variant and a single grey colour option.

Nothing's upcoming launch event has the tagline "Power in Perspective". The phone is teased to have a Glyph interface around the two camera rings, which are stacked vertically at the back. While specifications remain unknown, the company is expected to drop many more teasers leading up to the launch event.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a will sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is reported to bear the model number A059.

For optics, it could have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. The handset may boast a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nothing Phone 3a is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, similar to its predecessor. It could also offer NFC connectivity.

Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
