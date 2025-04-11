Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera and an upgraded under display camera.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2025 13:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be 1.1mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when unfolded

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could arrive with Android 16 out-of-the-box
  • The handset is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might feature a more durable display
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 — the purported successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 model — is expected to arrive in the coming months, and details of the smartphone have leaked online again. The book-style foldable could also arrive with Android 16 out-of-the-box, with Samsung's One UI 8 skin on top. Like the Galaxy S25 series that arrived in January, Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications (Expected)

Details of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 were leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user Anthony (@TheGalox_), who claims that the handset will be equipped with a new 200-megapixel primary camera. The company's current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model features a 50-megapixel camera. It is also said to feature an upgraded under display camera.

Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with an 8-inch inner screen a 6.5-inch cover display, up from the 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch panels used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The upcoming smartphone will sport a more durable display with "new layers" and a smaller crease on the inner screen, according to the tipster.

When unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be 4.5mm thick, which means it might be nearly 1.1mm thinner than its predecessor. The leaker also claims that the handset will offer improved dust and water resistance (the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm that arrived on the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, along with a larger vapour chamber for better thermal management. The handset is also said to be equipped with upgraded speakers and a new vibration motor.

Thanks to Google's plan to release Android 16 by Q2 2025, eligible Google Pixel smartphones are expected to get the update by June. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected to launch in July, the tipster claims that the handset will arrive with One UI 8, which is based on Android 16.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
