Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Offer Better Scam, Fraud Protection Than iPhone 17 Pro: Study

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Offer Better Scam, Fraud Protection Than iPhone 17 Pro: Study

Google cited Leviathan Security Group’s report, which claims that Android provides more security than iOS.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 13:20 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Offer Better Scam, Fraud Protection Than iPhone 17 Pro: Study

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Phone app offers call screening, a feature that was introduced by Apple with the iOS 26 update

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro was shown to perform the best among the four phones
  • iPhone 17 Pro reportedly lowest among the competition
  • The report was funded by Google
Advertisement

Google claims that Android phones offer greater protection against spam calls and messages than an iPhone, and the company has cited various reports that back these claims. A study commissioned by the company that evaluated 33 security features on three Android smartphones and Apple's latest iPhone model concluded that handsets running Android provide a higher level of security than the iPhone 17 Pro, especially at protecting users from fraud and scams.

Android Phones Could Offer Better Security Than iPhone 

In a blog post, the California-based tech giant cited various reports to substantiate its claim that Android smartphones provide better security and privacy than Apple's iPhone models. The company said that Leviathan Security Group recently tested 33 security features on the Google Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, iPhone 17 Pro, and Moto Razr 10+ (2025) as part of a funded evaluation, and the results showed that Android phones were ahead of the iPhone.

While the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 7 were running on Android 16, the Razr+ (2025) and iPhone 17 Pro were running on Android 15 and iOS 26.0.01, respectively. The list of test parameters included the phones' ability to enroll in a higher level of protection for device and user account, if they have a password manager that can recognise registered sites and applications, whether they support passkeys, and their account change protection efficacy.

The cybersecurity group's analysis shows that Google Pixel 10 Pro, followed by Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Razr+ (2025), provided the “highest level” of default protection against scams and frauds. The Pixel 10 Pro is shown to have scored 31 points. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Razr+ (2025) got 29 points. Coming in at the last position, Apple's recently launched iPhone 17 Pro managed to score 23.25 points.

Leviathan Security Group's Google-funded evaluation report also highlighted that Android's call screening, scam detection, and scam warning authentication features helped the phones in outperforming Apple's latest flagship smartphone.

Google also explained how Android is “better” at safeguarding against unwanted calls. The company said that Google Messages automatically filters spam messages by analysing the sender's “reputation” and the contents of the text. Additionally, Google's native Phone app is capable of automatically blocking “known spam calls” using on-device AI features.

Meanwhile, a survey of 5,000 people across India, Brazil, and the US by Google and YouGov showed that users with Android phones were 58 percent more likely to report not receiving any scam messages (in the week prior to the study) than iPhone users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android Security Features, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Moto Razr Plus 2025, Google, Cybersecurity
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Tells Users to Pay for Extra AI Video Generations on the Sora App
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Offer Better Scam, Fraud Protection Than iPhone 17 Pro: Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iQOO 15 Indian Variant Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  3. Gemini vs Perplexity vs ChatGPT: Which Free AI Plan Is Best For You
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Display Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With These Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Architecture, Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
  3. Bitcoin Slips to $109,000 as Traders React to Uncertainty Over Future US Fed Rate Cuts
  4. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked Again; Could Feature a 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Teased to Come With 2K Display and Ultra Haptics Motor Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung and Nvidia Partner to Build an AI Megafactory to Automate Manufacturing
  7. Honor GT 2 Series Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Feature Flagship Snapdragon Chips
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM
  9. OpenAI Tells Users to Pay for Extra AI Video Generations on the Sora App
  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Offer Better Scam, Fraud Protection Than iPhone 17 Pro: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »