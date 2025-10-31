Google claims that Android phones offer greater protection against spam calls and messages than an iPhone, and the company has cited various reports that back these claims. A study commissioned by the company that evaluated 33 security features on three Android smartphones and Apple's latest iPhone model concluded that handsets running Android provide a higher level of security than the iPhone 17 Pro, especially at protecting users from fraud and scams.

Android Phones Could Offer Better Security Than iPhone

In a blog post, the California-based tech giant cited various reports to substantiate its claim that Android smartphones provide better security and privacy than Apple's iPhone models. The company said that Leviathan Security Group recently tested 33 security features on the Google Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, iPhone 17 Pro, and Moto Razr 10+ (2025) as part of a funded evaluation, and the results showed that Android phones were ahead of the iPhone.

While the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 7 were running on Android 16, the Razr+ (2025) and iPhone 17 Pro were running on Android 15 and iOS 26.0.01, respectively. The list of test parameters included the phones' ability to enroll in a higher level of protection for device and user account, if they have a password manager that can recognise registered sites and applications, whether they support passkeys, and their account change protection efficacy.

The cybersecurity group's analysis shows that Google Pixel 10 Pro, followed by Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Razr+ (2025), provided the “highest level” of default protection against scams and frauds. The Pixel 10 Pro is shown to have scored 31 points. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Razr+ (2025) got 29 points. Coming in at the last position, Apple's recently launched iPhone 17 Pro managed to score 23.25 points.

Leviathan Security Group's Google-funded evaluation report also highlighted that Android's call screening, scam detection, and scam warning authentication features helped the phones in outperforming Apple's latest flagship smartphone.

Google also explained how Android is “better” at safeguarding against unwanted calls. The company said that Google Messages automatically filters spam messages by analysing the sender's “reputation” and the contents of the text. Additionally, Google's native Phone app is capable of automatically blocking “known spam calls” using on-device AI features.

Meanwhile, a survey of 5,000 people across India, Brazil, and the US by Google and YouGov showed that users with Android phones were 58 percent more likely to report not receiving any scam messages (in the week prior to the study) than iPhone users.