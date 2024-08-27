Technology News
English Edition

SEBI Pulls Up Paytm Founder, Director on IPO Breaches: Report

SEBI has reportedly questioned Paytm's directors at the time for backing its founder's view of not being a large shareholder.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 August 2024 12:21 IST
SEBI Pulls Up Paytm Founder, Director on IPO Breaches: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm shares fell as much as 8.9 percent after the report

Highlights
  • Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been issued show cause notice
  • He is classified as a public shareholder, not a large shareholder
  • Paytm's shares fell as much as 8.9 percent after the report.
Advertisement

India's markets regulator has issued show-cause notices to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and other board members who held roles during the firm's November 2021 IPO over alleged misrepresentation of facts, Moneycontrol reported on Monday.

The issue revolves around whether Sharma should have been classified as a large shareholder who can influence company decision, rather than an employee, when Paytm filed its IPO papers, the report said, citing two people aware of the matter.

SEBI has questioned directors at the time for backing Sharma's view of not being a large shareholder, the report said.

Sharma is classified as a public shareholder, not a large shareholder, according to exchange data, which also says Paytm has no investors categorised as "large shareholders."

"The company is in regular communication with the SEBI and making necessary representations regarding this matter," Paytm said, adding it has already disclosed the notice in its quarterly earnings filing.

According to company disclosures, SEBI alleged that grant of 21 million employee stock options (ESOPs) to Sharma were in violation of its rules on grant of shares-based employee benefits.

As per Indian rules, large shareholders with ability to influence company decisions cannot hold ESOPs.

The SEBI did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Paytm shares fell as much as 8.9 percent after the report. They pared some losses to close down 4.4 percent. 

SEBI was planning to change its rules to address concerns around founders and family members of tech or app-based startups owning shares under the employee stock ownership plan, Reuters reported in March 2023.

This alleged non-compliance allowed Sharma to receive Paytm shares through ESOPs, Reuters reported. SEBI is not in favour of founders owning stock options if they have rights similar to big shareholders, also called promoters.

Sharma owned a 14.7 percent stake in Paytm a year before filing to go public in 2021 but reduced his shareholding to 9.1 percent by transferring 30.97 million shares to Axis Trustee Services, acting on behalf of the Sharma family trust in 2021, making him eligible to receive shares under ESOP.

A shareholder with more than a 10 percent stake in any publicly listed company is not eligible to receive stock options.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, IPO, Sebi
YouTube Premium Price Hike in India Announced for Individual, Family Subscription Plans

Related Stories

SEBI Pulls Up Paytm Founder, Director on IPO Breaches: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  2. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  4. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched
  5. Xiaomi to Release First Button-Less Phone as Early as Next Year: Report
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online
  7. WazirX Users Can Access 66 Percent of Their INR Funds Starting Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets This Critical Heart Monitoring Feature
  9. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  10. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Bring Touch Up and Low-Light Filters for Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Curved AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OpenAI Backs California AI Bill Requiring 'Watermarking' of Synthetic Content
  3. SEBI Pulls Up Paytm Founder, Director on IPO Breaches: Report
  4. Scientists Move Closer to Adding Element 120 to the Periodic Table with New Technique
  5. YouTube Premium Price Hike in India Announced for Individual, Family Subscription Plans
  6. Mpox Virus Outbreak: Understanding the Complex Transmission and Global Spread
  7. Xiaomi Plans to Unveil First Buttonless Flagship Smartphone Next Year: Report
  8. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Taps Insider Kevan Parekh as CFO, Replacing Luca Maestri
  10. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »