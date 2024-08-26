Technology News
  Apple Retains LG Innotek for Supplying Folded Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series: Report

Apple Retains LG Innotek for Supplying Folded Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series: Report

LG Innotek exclusively supplied folded zoom modules for the initial stock of iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 19:01 IST
Apple Retains LG Innotek for Supplying Folded Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to carry a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September
  • iPhone 16 Pro models might get larger displays
  • iPhone 16 Pro may get tetraprism 5x telephoto module of iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16 series is likely to be revealed on September 10. The iPhone 16 Pro model is expected to come with a range of exciting upgrades including an AI-focused A18 Pro chip and a larger display. Beyond this, Apple is rumoured to add a tetraprism telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom to the iPhone 16 Pro this year. A new report reveals that LG Innotek will be the exclusive supplier of folded zoom modules for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The tetraprism telephoto lens with improved zoom capabilities was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

As per a report by The Elec (Korean), LG Innotek will be the sole supplier of folded zoom modules for the initial stock of iPhone 16 Pro series. The South Korean component maker supplied the required tetraprism lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Once the initial stocks run out, Apple is expected to add suppliers Foxconn and Cowell to manufacture the folded zoom modules to drive down costs, said the report. Sharp is not expected to supply any camera modules for the iPhone lineup this year.

iPhone 16 Pro May Feature Tetraprism Telephoto Camera

Apple is anticipated to bring the iPhone 15 Pro Max-exclusive tetraprism lens to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro. This would allow iPhone 16 Pro users to capture up to 5x optical zoom and a focal length of 120mm. This would be a notable upgrade over the 3x optical zoom available on the iPhone 15 Pro‌.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to carry a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The Pro models are anticipated to support capturing ProRaw photos.

Besides cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro models might get larger displays as well. The Pro model is likely to feature a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a 6.86-inch display. The Pro models are said to run on an A18 Pro chip.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Apple, LG Innotek, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Apple Retains LG Innotek for Supplying Folded Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series: Report
