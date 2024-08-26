Technology News
Arc Search AI Mobile Browser Confirmed to Get an Android App Soon

In a Threads post, the official handle of the browser confirmed that it was working on the Android app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Arc Search

Arc Search browser can collate queried information in an easy-to-read format

Highlights
  • Arc Search was launched in January 2024 for iOS
  • Arc Search uses OpenAI API and other models for its AI search results
  • Arc Search recently released an AI call feature for iPhone
Arc Search, the artificial intelligence (AI) mobile browser, is soon coming to Android, the company confirmed on Saturday. The browser made its debut at the beginning of this year and gained popularity due to its AI-powered features such as Browse for Me, where the AI reads multiple web pages to show the relevant information, AI summarisation, and more. In May, the company released a Call Arc feature, which offered two-way communication where the user could verbally ask a query, and the AI would respond.

Arc Search Confirms Android App Is in the Works

Responding to a user's post on Threads who asked if an Android version of the app was in the works, the official Threads account of Arc Search said that the Android app is coming soon. This is the first time the company behind the app has officially confirmed that it is building an Android app.

Arc Search was launched on the App Store in January 2024 by the Browser Company. Later the platform was expanded to Mac devices and was also rolled out for Windows. However, the browser has remained unavailable on Android.

The browser features several unique features such as a Browse for Me mode, where after receiving a search query, the AI goes through relevant web pages to find the information in an easy-to-read format. It also has features such as AI summarisation, auto-archiving, ad blocking, private browsing mode, secure tabs, reading mode, and more.

The company has also been adding new features to the app regularly. Since its launch, the Arc Search browser has received a Shared Browse for Me mode and a Call Arc feature. The latter is a hands-free feature which lets users speak to the app and the AI responds with answers to the queries.

Notably, Arc Search uses the OpenAI API as well as several other AI models to power the AI features in the browser. At the moment, the company has not revealed if there will be any Android-specific features or not. There is also no word on when the browser might debut on the Android operating system.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
