Shazam For Android Updated With Material You-Themed Home Screen Widgets

Shazam's widget lets you identify a song and share it without leaving the home screen.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 20:07 IST
Photo Credit: Shazam

Shazam 13.7 for Android comes with "Dynamic Color" theming support.for the new widgets

Highlights
  • Shazam 13.7 for Android is live on the Play Store
  • It is redesigned for Material You in Android 12 and 13
  • You can share a song directly from the Shazam widget

Shazam app, the Apple-owned music recognition app, has rolled out a new update for Android users bringing with support for new home screen widgets. The latest update to Shazam 13.7 for Android is rolling out for all, letting users quickly identify a song playing without opening the app. The new widget features a Material You-inspired design on Android 12 and Android 13. The update is already available to download via the Play Store.

According to a 9to5Google report, the new Shazam widget for Android phones lets you quickly identify a song without even opening the app. You can even quickly identify a song using an alert in the notification section, as per the report.

This new version of the home screen widget comes with a default size of 5×1 but you can reportedly resize it to 1×1. It also has "Dynamic Color" support for theming based on your system's wallpaper for phones running on Android 12 and Android 13.

If you use the 1×1 widget, it will appear like a moving circle when active. The widget is them updated to show the artwork of the track that has been identified.

Once identified, users will see the song, artist, and album artwork on the widget along with an option to share the result to other apps.

Apple recently increased the prices of some of its subscription services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK, while it remains the same in India. The price of the individual user plan in the US has been increased from $9.99 per month (approximately Rs. 825) to $10.99 (approximately Rs. 908) while the family plan has risen from $14.99 roughly Rs. 1,226) to $16.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400) per month. 

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Shazam, Android
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
