Shazam app, the Apple-owned music recognition app, has rolled out a new update for Android users bringing with support for new home screen widgets. The latest update to Shazam 13.7 for Android is rolling out for all, letting users quickly identify a song playing without opening the app. The new widget features a Material You-inspired design on Android 12 and Android 13. The update is already available to download via the Play Store.

According to a 9to5Google report, the new Shazam widget for Android phones lets you quickly identify a song without even opening the app. You can even quickly identify a song using an alert in the notification section, as per the report.

This new version of the home screen widget comes with a default size of 5×1 but you can reportedly resize it to 1×1. It also has "Dynamic Color" support for theming based on your system's wallpaper for phones running on Android 12 and Android 13.

If you use the 1×1 widget, it will appear like a moving circle when active. The widget is them updated to show the artwork of the track that has been identified.

Once identified, users will see the song, artist, and album artwork on the widget along with an option to share the result to other apps.

Apple recently increased the prices of some of its subscription services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK, while it remains the same in India. The price of the individual user plan in the US has been increased from $9.99 per month (approximately Rs. 825) to $10.99 (approximately Rs. 908) while the family plan has risen from $14.99 roughly Rs. 1,226) to $16.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400) per month.

