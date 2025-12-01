Bitcoin traded around $85,900 (roughly Rs. 76.8 lakh) on Monday after a sharp pullback triggered by a large liquidation cluster under the $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.5 lakh) level. Before the drop, BTC had consolidated in a tight $91,000–$92,500 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh–Rs. 82.7 lakh) band, but once the cluster was breached, thinning liquidity accelerated the slide toward the $87,000 (roughly Rs. 77.8 lakh) region, where it is attempting to stabilise. Analysts say today's macro backdrop is significant, with the US Federal Reserve ending Quantitative Tightening, a shift that may ease liquidity pressures and benefit risk assets. Ethereum (ETH) traded around $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh). As per the Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 76.7 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Altcoins Decline as Crypto Market Responds to Liquidation-Led Volatility

Altcoins mirrored the broader downward move. Solana (SOL) traded at $126.70 (roughly Rs. 11.3 lakh), XRP slipped to $2.03 (roughly Rs. 0.18 lakh), and Binance Coin (BNB) hovered near $825 (roughly Rs. 73.9 lakh). Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.13 (roughly Rs. 12.2).

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk said BTC's decline followed a key liquidation event. “Once that cluster was triggered, liquidity thinned and the price dropped quickly toward $87,000 (roughly Rs. 77.8 lakh), where it is now attempting to establish support [...] BTC has now cleared major long liquidations, and holding $86,000–$87,000 (roughly Rs. 76.3 lakh–Rs. 77.8 lakh) keeps the door open for a move toward $89,000–$90,000 (roughly Rs. 79.7 lakh–Rs. 80.5 lakh).”

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said traders are cautious ahead of Powell's remarks. “Bitcoin has slipped over 4 percent to near $87,300 (roughly Rs. 78.1 lakh) as traders adopt a defensive stance ahead of Jerome Powell's comments, which could influence expectations for December's FOMC meeting. Still, the broader setup remains encouraging. Bitcoin ETFs have recorded their first week of positive net inflows since October, pointing to improving institutional appetite.”

The WazirX Trading Desk highlighted Bitcoin's evolving macro role and elevated activity. “First, a weakening dollar provides a liquidity tailwind. This doesn't guarantee upside, but it improves market conditions for a sustained bid [...] With countries turning attention to non-sovereign stores of value amidst an uncertain purchasing power for their respective currencies' appetite.”

Market sentiment remains cautious after the liquidation-led drop, but analysts note that clearing major long positions may reduce near-term downside pressure. Bitcoin is likely to stabilise above the $86,000 (roughly Rs. 76.3 lakh) support zone, while a move toward the $89,000–$90,000 range could signal early signs of recovery.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.