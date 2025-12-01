Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift

Bitcoin drops toward $85,000 (roughly Rs. 76.1 lakh) after liquidations as traders await macro cues.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 13:34 IST
Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Żerdzicki

Traders watch crypto markets closely as price swings intensify to start the week

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Market uncertainty rises as BTC tests low levels after heavy liquidations
  • Altcoins slip as market reacts to sharp drop in liquidity
  • BTC may stabilise above $86,000 (roughly Rs. 76.3 lakh) support
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded around $85,900 (roughly Rs. 76.8 lakh) on Monday after a sharp pullback triggered by a large liquidation cluster under the $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.5 lakh) level. Before the drop, BTC had consolidated in a tight $91,000–$92,500 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh–Rs. 82.7 lakh) band, but once the cluster was breached, thinning liquidity accelerated the slide toward the $87,000 (roughly Rs. 77.8 lakh) region, where it is attempting to stabilise. Analysts say today's macro backdrop is significant, with the US Federal Reserve ending Quantitative Tightening, a shift that may ease liquidity pressures and benefit risk assets. Ethereum (ETH) traded around $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh). As per the Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 76.7 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Altcoins Decline as Crypto Market Responds to Liquidation-Led Volatility

Altcoins mirrored the broader downward move. Solana (SOL) traded at $126.70 (roughly Rs. 11.3 lakh), XRP slipped to $2.03 (roughly Rs. 0.18 lakh), and Binance Coin (BNB) hovered near $825 (roughly Rs. 73.9 lakh). Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.13 (roughly Rs. 12.2). 

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk said BTC's decline followed a key liquidation event. “Once that cluster was triggered, liquidity thinned and the price dropped quickly toward $87,000 (roughly Rs. 77.8 lakh), where it is now attempting to establish support [...] BTC has now cleared major long liquidations, and holding $86,000–$87,000 (roughly Rs. 76.3 lakh–Rs. 77.8 lakh) keeps the door open for a move toward $89,000–$90,000 (roughly Rs. 79.7 lakh–Rs. 80.5 lakh).”

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said traders are cautious ahead of Powell's remarks. “Bitcoin has slipped over 4 percent to near $87,300 (roughly Rs. 78.1 lakh) as traders adopt a defensive stance ahead of Jerome Powell's comments, which could influence expectations for December's FOMC meeting. Still, the broader setup remains encouraging. Bitcoin ETFs have recorded their first week of positive net inflows since October, pointing to improving institutional appetite.”

The WazirX Trading Desk highlighted Bitcoin's evolving macro role and elevated activity. “First, a weakening dollar provides a liquidity tailwind. This doesn't guarantee upside, but it improves market conditions for a sustained bid [...] With countries turning attention to non-sovereign stores of value amidst an uncertain purchasing power for their respective currencies' appetite.”

Market sentiment remains cautious after the liquidation-led drop, but analysts note that clearing major long positions may reduce near-term downside pressure. Bitcoin is likely to stabilise above the $86,000 (roughly Rs. 76.3 lakh) support zone, while a move toward the $89,000–$90,000 range could signal early signs of recovery.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto in India
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Oakley Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Availability

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  2. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
  4. New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
  5. iQOO 15 Sale in India Begins Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Gets Nothing OS 4.0 Update With These Features
  7. Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon
  8. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
  9. Vivo V70 FE Tipped to Launch in India Soon With These Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Soon With This Leica Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
  2. Gustakh Ishq OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder Now Streaming Online: Plot, Cast, Crew, Streaming Details, and More
  4. Seher Hone Ko Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Storyline, and Complete Drama Summary
  5. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Debut With Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Nothing OS 4.0 Update With Android 16, AI Usage Dashboard and More
  8. Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Details Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. Oakley Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »