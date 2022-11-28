Technology News
Snapchat Progressive Web App for Windows Released on Microsoft Store: All Details

Snapchat for Windows will offer the same features as the Snapchat Web version.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 November 2022 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat's PWA for windows will always be up to date as it is the same as the Web version.

Highlights
  • Snapchat for Windows requires Microsoft Edge to function
  • The progressive Web app will run on Windows 10 and Windows 11
  • Snapchat's Windows app has a download size of just 1.4MB

Snapchat has launched an app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. The new app is available on the Microsoft Store as a progressive Web app (PWA) which will run on Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and 11 PCs. PWAs are Web apps that function using Web pages while looking like an application — with support for home screen icons and notifications. Snapchat for Windows is based on the Web version of Snapchat, which was released a few months ago.

According to a report by Windows Central, the Snapchat app for Windows is a PWA that runs on Microsoft's Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser. It has a download size of just 1.4MB, however, and comes with the same features as the Web version.

Just like other PWAs, Windows will treat it like a "native" app (applications designed to work on a particular platform or operating system) and the app works through Microsoft Edge. This means that it will also offer notification support, just like other messaging apps on Windows, Snapchat for Windows will also have an app icon, and users can add a shortcut to the PWA on their desktop, taskbar, and access the app quickly from the Start Menu.

Users on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs can download and install the Snapchat for Windows app from the Microsoft Store for free. As previously mentioned, the app will require the latest version of Microsoft Edge in order to work properly.

Last month, the social media platform added new features to Snapchat+, its premium subscription service, including “Custom Story Expiration” that allows premium subscribers to control when their stories expire. The app also added new custom notifications, story borders, and more for subscribers who pay for the service. The Snapchat+ subscription was officially launched in India a few months back in August.

Snapchat's premium subscription service also offers a collection of exclusive experimental and pre-release features including six exclusive features — Badge, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Ghost Trails on Snap Map, and Solar System. The service is available in India at a price of Rs. 49 per month while in US, users will have to pay $3.99 (roughly Rs. 330) for a monthly Snapchat+ subscription.

Further reading: Snapchat, Windows, Windows 11, PWAs, Progressive Web Apps
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
