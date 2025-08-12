Technology News
OnePlus Said to Be Testing Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate; Might Arrive on Midrange Smartphone

OnePlus could use the 165Hz display technology on the company's Ace series before bringing it to flagship models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus launched the Ace 5 and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro in China in 2024
  • OnePlus Ace 6 is tipped to come with Snapdragon 8 series chipset
  • OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to launch in October in China
OnePlus seems to be preparing for the launch of a midrange smartphone in China. According to a recent leak, the company is currently testing a device that could feature a flat display with a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. It would be the first handset in the company's lineup to feature such a display. OnePlus has yet to reveal any details of such a smartphone, but rumours suggest it could be part of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 series or Ace Racing Edition series in China. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 were launched in China in December last year.

OnePlus Next Midrange Phone Could Sport a 165Hz Refresh Rate Screen

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus is testing a new handset with a flat display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The new phone is said to offer an upgraded integrated circuit (IC) chip for better touch responsiveness. However, unlike other high-end specifications, this upgrade is said to be unlikely to debut on a flagship model.

The new 165Hz display will be trialled on the company's mid-range smartphones first, marking a shift from the usual practice where high refresh rates are typically reserved for flagship handsets, according to the tipster. OnePlus could use the mid-tier lineup as a testing ground to assess real-world performance and user feedback before potentially scaling the feature to its premium models.

If the smartphone in question is indeed a mid-range model, it could be a part of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 series. The OnePlus Ace 6 series is speculated to come with a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with Snapdragon 8 series chipsets and a 7,000mAh battery. It could offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to launch in October in China. It could go official in other global markets under the name OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus launched the Ace 5 Pro and Ace 5 in China in December 2024. They feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. They offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Pro model runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC, while the Ace 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. They have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace Series, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 6 Pro, OnePlus 165Hz Display
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
