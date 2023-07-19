Threads, the popular microblogging app launched by Meta earlier this month, has got its second update for iOS. The app has brought several new features along with fixes to some of the issues with the latest update. Threads developer Cameron Roth has shared details about the rollout of the latest app update for iOS. The update has been announced after the number of daily active users on the app reportedly dropped considerably due to lack of important features offered by other rival platforms.

Threads developer Cameron Roth in his latest post on the microblogging platform has announced that a latest update is being rolled out to Threads. He also shared a list of new features that the update will add including ability to translate text, Follows tab on the Activity feed, subscribe to unfollowed users and many more. The addition of Follows tab on the Activity feed will let users view accounts that have recently followed them.

Additionally, the update also adds the ability to enable notifications for unfollowed accounts. Furthermore, users can now also directly follow accounts from their followers list. Tappable reposter labels have also been added to the platform. That's not all, the update also brings various bug fixes and reduces the binary size for a smooth user experience.

Roth also said that users may need to restart the app or wait until the end of the day to get the latest update. The update is being rolled out via server-delivered flags.

Recently, the app was reported to see a drop in daily active users as it lacks important features. The number was said to decline from 49 million daily active users on July 7 to 23.6 million active users (on Android) on July 14. Threads was launched earlier this month and was said to crossed over 10 million users in just a few hours. The app also crossed over 100 million sign-ups within a week from its launch.

