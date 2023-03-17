Technology News
  After UK, New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Government Devices Over Security Concerns

After UK, New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Government Devices Over Security Concerns

Concerns have mounted globally about the potential for the Chinese government to access users' location and contact data through TikTok.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2023 10:33 IST
After UK, New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Government Devices Over Security Concerns

Photo Credit: TikTok

Government agencies in the US have until the end of March to delete the app from official devices

Highlights
  • TikTok will be banned on government devices by the end of March
  • UK banned the app with immediate effect on Thursday
  • TikTok rejects spying allegations

New Zealand said it will ban TikTok on devices with access to the country's parliamentary network due to cybersecurity concerns, becoming the latest nation to limit the use of the video-sharing app on government-related devices.

Concerns have mounted globally about the potential for the Chinese government to access users' location and contact data through ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company.

The depth of those concerns was underscored this week when the Biden administration demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners divest their stakes or the app could face a US ban.

In New Zealand, TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to parliament's network by the end of March.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said in an email to Reuters that the decision was taken after advice from cybersecurity experts and discussions within government and with other countries.

"Based on this information the Service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment,” he said.

Special arrangements can be made for those who require the app to do their jobs, he added.
ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Britain on Thursday banned the app on government phones with immediate effect. Government agencies in the U.S. have until the end of March to delete the app from official devices.

TikTok has said it believes the recent bans are based on "fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, adding that it has spent more than $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,376 crore) on rigorous data security efforts and rejects spying allegations.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: TikTok, TikTok Ban, US, UK, New Zealand, Bytedance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform With 200-Megapixel Camera Support Launched: Details

After UK, New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Government Devices Over Security Concerns
