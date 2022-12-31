Redmi K60 Cooling Case Said to Reduce Maximum Temperature by 4 Degrees Celsius

Redmi K60 series was launched in China on Tuesday. This flagship lineup includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series-powered Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. They are equipped with a 17-layer heat liquid cooling VC dissipation system that is said to offer up to 15 percent improved thermal conductivity than the previous generation. Xiaomi has also released a cooling case for the Redmi K60 series which is supposedly capable of further reducing the maximum temperature by up to 4 degrees Celsius.

According to a post by a digital blogger on Weibo, the Redmi K60 Series Ice Cooling Case can reduce the handset's maximum temperature by up to 4 degrees Celsius. This case is available to purchase for CNY 79 (roughly Rs. 1,000).

Xiaomi says that this cooling case is equipped with a phase-changing material that purportedly switches between solid and liquid states depending on the smartphone's temperature to dissipate heat efficiently. This is said to be especially effective when the device is being used at its full power or for an extended period.

The cooling is said to take place immediately. Xiaomi says that this case is ideal for gaming or marathon streaming sessions. The Redmi K60 Series Ice Cooling Case also supports wireless charging. In addition, the case has a split-layer structure to protect the handset from any physical damage.

To recall, the Redmi K60 series was launched in China on Tuesday. Its top-of-the-line model is the Redmi K60 Pro, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone features an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine. It sports a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. This handset gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

