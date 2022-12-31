Technology News

Redmi K60 Cooling Case Said to Reduce Maximum Temperature by 4 Degrees Celsius

Redmi K60 series was launched in China on December 27.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 31 December 2022 13:12 IST
Redmi K60 Cooling Case Said to Reduce Maximum Temperature by 4 Degrees Celsius

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi K60 series cooling case supports wireless charging as well

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 series cooling case uses phase-changing material
  • It has a split-layer structure to shield the handset from physical damage
  • The Redmi K60 series cooling case said to be ideal for gaming sessions

Redmi K60 series was launched in China on Tuesday. This flagship lineup includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series-powered Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. They are equipped with a 17-layer heat liquid cooling VC dissipation system that is said to offer up to 15 percent improved thermal conductivity than the previous generation. Xiaomi has also released a cooling case for the Redmi K60 series which is supposedly capable of further reducing the maximum temperature by up to 4 degrees Celsius.

According to a post by a digital blogger on Weibo, the Redmi K60 Series Ice Cooling Case can reduce the handset's maximum temperature by up to 4 degrees Celsius. This case is available to purchase for CNY 79 (roughly Rs. 1,000).

Xiaomi says that this cooling case is equipped with a phase-changing material that purportedly switches between solid and liquid states depending on the smartphone's temperature to dissipate heat efficiently. This is said to be especially effective when the device is being used at its full power or for an extended period.

The cooling is said to take place immediately. Xiaomi says that this case is ideal for gaming or marathon streaming sessions. The Redmi K60 Series Ice Cooling Case also supports wireless charging. In addition, the case has a split-layer structure to protect the handset from any physical damage.

To recall, the Redmi K60 series was launched in China on Tuesday. Its top-of-the-line model is the Redmi K60 Pro, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone features an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine. It sports a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. This handset gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi K60

Redmi K60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Cooling Case, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried May Enter Guilty Plea on Cheating Charges
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

Redmi K60 Cooling Case Said to Reduce Maximum Temperature by 4 Degrees Celsius
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
  5. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  6. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  7. Google Pixel Phones 5G Support Said to Roll Out Soon: Report
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is Getting Android 13 Update in India
  10. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K60 Cooling Case Said to Reduce Maximum Temperature by 4 Degrees Celsius
  2. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried May Enter Guilty Plea on Cheating Charges
  3. Binance’s Acquisition of Voyager Digital Could Be Delayed by US Review
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook Conveyed Concerns About App Store Curbs to Japan PM: Report
  5. Google Voice to Alert Users With 'Suspected Spam Caller' Warning for Suspicious Calls
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A04s Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  8. Lenovo Tab Extreme With Dual Rear Cameras, SmartPaper Tablet Leaked Ahead of CES 2023 Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Bags Multiple Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report
  10. Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC,12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.