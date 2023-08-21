WhatsApp is reportedly working on new text formatting tools that could benefit coders, programmers, and software developers. The new feature was recently spotted in the latest WhatsApp for Desktop beta update is said to include three new formatting tools. These new tools will help users share and read codes easily on WhatsApp. The tools could also be available to Android and iOS users in the future. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out HD photo sharing for all users on the stable channel.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on three new text formatting tools that will make reading and sharing technical codes easy on the platform. The report suggests that a “Code Block” feature will be added to make technical codes readable on WhatsApp. It could help software developers, programmers, and others share code snippets on the app.

Meanwhile, a “Quote” feature is also said to be included as part of this new tool set. With this formatting tool, users will reportedly be able to refer back to specific messages or responses in a chat. The report also says that this under-development quote text formatting tool will enable users to quote a specific part of a text and reply to it directly, which is different than the current quote text feature available on the app.

The third tool is said to allow users to create a list of items within a message on WhatsApp. The report also includes a screenshot of the new formatting tools.

Photo Credit: WABetaInf

However, there's no word from WhatsApp on when these features will be made available to all beta testers. Currently, the tools are in development in beta. As with all features that are in development, the messaging platform could roll it out as part of a beta update before releasing it to the stable channel or may drop the feature altogether.

WhatsApp recently rolled out HD photo sharing for all users. This will enable users to share high-quality and high-resolution images in their WhatsApp chats on Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web, and desktop. The images sent in HD will carry a small 'HD' icon. Additionally, Meta has also announced that support for HD videos is coming soon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.