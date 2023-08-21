Technology News
WhatsApp's new text formatting tool was reportedly spotted in a recent WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2023 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp’s new text formatting tools could be released in a future Desktop beta update

Highlights
  • WhatsApp text formatting feature could get three new tools
  • The new formatting tools will be useful for software developers
  • WhatsApp could bring this feature to Android and iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new text formatting tools that could benefit coders, programmers, and software developers. The new feature was recently spotted in the latest WhatsApp for Desktop beta update is said to include three new formatting tools. These new tools will help users share and read codes easily on WhatsApp. The tools could also be available to Android and iOS users in the future. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out HD photo sharing for all users on the stable channel.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on three new text formatting tools that will make reading and sharing technical codes easy on the platform. The report suggests that a “Code Block” feature will be added to make technical codes readable on WhatsApp. It could help software developers, programmers, and others share code snippets on the app.

Meanwhile, a “Quote” feature is also said to be included as part of this new tool set. With this formatting tool, users will reportedly be able to refer back to specific messages or responses in a chat. The report also says that this under-development quote text formatting tool will enable users to quote a specific part of a text and reply to it directly, which is different than the current quote text feature available on the app.

The third tool is said to allow users to create a list of items within a message on WhatsApp. The report also includes a screenshot of the new formatting tools. 

WA TEXT FORMATTING TOOLS DESKTOP WhatsApp text formatting

Photo Credit: WABetaInf

However, there's no word from WhatsApp on when these features will be made available to all beta testers. Currently, the tools are in development in beta. As with all features that are in development, the messaging platform could roll it out as part of a beta update before releasing it to the stable channel or may drop the feature altogether.

WhatsApp recently rolled out HD photo sharing for all users. This will enable users to share high-quality and high-resolution images in their WhatsApp chats on Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web, and desktop. The images sent in HD will carry a small 'HD' icon. Additionally, Meta has also announced that support for HD videos is coming soon. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for desktop beta, Meta, WhatsApp update
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
