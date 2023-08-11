Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Update in Select Regions

The Galaxy S23 models are powered by custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 August 2023 11:49 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series (pictured) was launched earlier this year

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 series shipped with Android 13-based One UI 5.1
  • Google unveiled Android 14 for developers at its I/O event in May
  • The Galaxy S23 series features a base, a plus and an ultra model

Samsung's Android 14-based One UI 6 beta programme is now officially confirmed to be live for Galaxy S23 series users in select regions. This comes after an accidental leak where the company released a press statement announcing the official launch of the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta programme that they withdrew soon after. The new Samsung statement confirms that the programme will help incorporate real user feedback to the new UI before its public release. The S23 lineup which supports the beta programme includes the Galaxy S23Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta programme is now live for Galaxy S23 users in the US, Germany and South Korea. For users using a local SIM on their concerned handsets in these regions, they can access the programme through the Samsung Members app.

Users will have to tap the One UI beta banner in the app, and then hit the enroll button to be able to download the beta update through the phone's Settings > Software Update menu. It is expected that the first beta version may have several bugs, and anyone interested in updating their Galaxy S23 series phones to Android-14-based UI should consider backing up their data. 

Google introduced Android 14 at its 2023 I/O event earlier this year in May. Developers have been since working on their adaptations of the operating system. Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series in February this year. Although the One UI 6.0 beta is opening first for the flagship model users, it is expected to roll out to other eligible Samsung smartphone users eventually.

Notably, the base Galaxy S23 starts in India at Rs. 74,999 in India for its 8GB + 128GB variant, while the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models start from Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,24,999 for their 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
