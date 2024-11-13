Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Leaked; Might Land Earlier Than Usual

Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series on January 17.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2024 12:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Leaked; Might Land Earlier Than Usual

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will launch in the first half of 2025

Highlights
  • The first half of next year will see the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series
  • It is likely that 3 phones could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • The Galaxy S23 series was unveiled in February, 2023
Samsung usually launches its latest Galaxy S series phones in late January or February. The South Korean tech giant is yet to reveal a possible date for the launch of the Galaxy S25 lineup, but a newly leaked survey suggests that we may see the phones earlier than usual this time. Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series in January this year. Last year's Galaxy S23 series was unveiled in February. Samsung's new non-foldable flagship lineup is likely to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S25 alongside the Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra and a fourth Slim variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Lineup Early Launch Evidence Is Growing

A leaked Samsung promotional survey, spotted by X user IMEI Pham, points to an early January release for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As per the screenshots of the survey (translated from Vietnamese), users who complete the promotional survey will receive a "10 percent discount" on the 2025 Galaxy S series on "January 5," hinting that Samsung could announce the lineup on that date.

The January 5 launch window would be earlier than Samsung's usual launch timelines. This year's Galaxy S24 series was launched on January 17 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California. Pre-orders for the phones opened that same day with a January 31 in-store sales date. The Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 1, 2023, and went on sale from February 17.

Samsung recently revealed that the Galaxy S25 series will go official in the first half of next year. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and are likely to ship with new Galaxy AI features. The purported fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, is rumoured to join the lineup later. 

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra will be released in seven colourways and the Galaxy S25+ in eight colour options. They are said to be available in three online exclusive shades as well.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Is Reportedly Upgrading Gemini Live to Support Files Uploaded by Users
Microsoft to End Support for Windows Mail, Calendar and People Apps This Year to Prioritise Outlook

