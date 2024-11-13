Technology News
English Edition
  Google Is Reportedly Upgrading Gemini Live to Support Files Uploaded by Users

Google Is Reportedly Upgrading Gemini Live to Support Files Uploaded by Users

With this feature, Gemini Live could have an audio conversation with users about their documents and spreadsheets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2024 12:42 IST
Google Is Reportedly Upgrading Gemini Live to Support Files Uploaded by Users

Gemini will reportedly prompt users to access files via Gemini Live

Highlights
  • The feature was reportedly spotted in the latest beta of the Google app
  • The feature is said to be available only to Google Advanced subscribers
  • Google made Gemini Live available for all Android users recently
Google is reportedly working on adding another new functionality to its Gemini chatbot. The new artificial intelligence (AI) feature is said to be coming to Gemini Live, the two-way verbal conversation feature that offers a hands-free experience of the chatbot. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on adding Gemini Live support to files being uploaded to Gemini. Currently, users can only interact with such content via text, but it might soon be available over voice chats.

Gemini Live to Reportedly Support Uploaded Files

Android Authority reported about the new Gemini feature. The publication found evidence of the feature during the application package kit (APK) teardown of the Google app beta version 15.45.33.ve.arm64. Several strings of code reportedly point towards the development of this new capability for Gemini Live.

As per the publication, the strings highlight phrases such as “Open Live”, “Talk about attachment”, and “Open Live with attachment”. Here, ‘Live' likely refers to Gemini Live, and ‘attachments' refer to the files that users upload.

With this capability, users might be able to use Gemini Live to talk about their uploaded documents and spreadsheets, which is currently not possible. This will make it easier for users to seek insights from text-heavy documents while not being tied down to the Gemini interface.

However, the feature is not expected to be available for all users. Currently, only Gemini Advanced subscribers can upload files to Gemini and ask questions about them. So, the Gemini Live support is believed to be for the paid subscribers using Android devices since it is not available on the web. Notably, people can subscribe to Gemini Advanced via the Google One AI Premium plan, which costs Rs. 1,950 a month.

Gemini Live was first unveiled by the company at the Google I/O event earlier this year. The tech giant first rolled it out for the paid subscribers in August. Later, it was released for all Android users the next month. The voice-based two-way communication feature also supports Hindi and eight regional Indian languages.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Gemini Live, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
