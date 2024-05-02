Technology News
  Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Headphone Deals on Sony, Sennheiser, JBL, Boat, Noise, Boult, and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Headphone Deals on Sony, Sennheiser, JBL, Boat, Noise, Boult, and More

Check out the best deals on popular TWS, headphones, and more during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 16:52 IST


Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 07, 2024
  • The sale offers amazing discounts on headphones, TWS, earphones, and more
  • Check out the best deals on headphones during Amazon Great Summer Sale
Amazon Greate Summer Sale is finally here! The biggest sale of 2024 till now brings a plethora of discounts and offers on various headphone products across different price segments. The premium segment offers great discounts on popular brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and more. Moreover, the e-commerce platform also brings some massive discounts on budget-centric truly wireless earbuds and headphones from brands like Boat, Noise, Boult, and more. So, if you are looking to buy a new TWS or headphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking about the popular headphones or earphones deals that you can find right now. So, let's begin.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Headphones

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard credit/debit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, one can also get flat Rs 100 cashback on a minimum order of Rs 1,500 using Amazon Pay UPI. Moreover, e-commerce offers up to 70 percent off on popular headphones during the sale. So, let's check out these deals:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Sony Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs 34,990 Rs 26,998 Buy Now
2 Sony WF-1000XM5 Rs 29,990 Rs 21,989 Buy Now
3 Sony WH-CH520 Rs 5,990 Rs 3,989 Buy Now
4 Sony WF-C500 TWS Rs 8,990 Rs 5,489 Buy Now
5 Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs 29,990 Rs 17,990 Buy Now
6 Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Rs 24,990 Rs 13,989 Buy Now
7 Sony WF-C700N Rs 12,990 Rs 6,989 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Sennheiser Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Sennheiser HD 600 Rs 44,990 Rs 19,990 Buy Now
2 Sennheiser Sport TWS Rs 12,990 Rs 8,990 Buy Now
3 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Rs 24,990 Rs 19,990 Buy Now
4 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs 34,990 Rs 27,990 Buy Now
5 Sennheiser HD660S2 Rs 54,990 Rs 34,990 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on JBL Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 JBL Wave Flex Rs 4,999 Rs 2,498 Buy Now
2 JBL Tune 235NC Rs 9,999 Rs 3,798 Buy Now
3 JBL Live Pro 2 Rs 16,999 Rs 9,499 Buy Now
4 JBL Tune 770NC Rs 9,999 Rs 5,998 Buy Now
5 JBL Tune 130NC Rs 6,999 Rs 2,998 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Bose Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Bose QuietComfort 45 Rs 29,999 Rs 17,899 Buy Now
2 Bose QuietComfort TWS Rs 26,990 Rs 15,990 Buy Now
3 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Rs 25,990 Rs 16,899 Buy Now
4 Bose Headphones 700 Rs 34,500 Rs 25,499 Buy Now
5 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs 34,500 Rs 31,050 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Boat Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Boat Airdopes 141 Rs 4,490 Rs 899 Buy Now
2 Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Rs 3,990 Rs 999 Buy Now
3 Boat Airdopes 190 Rs 3,499 Rs 998 Buy Now
4 Boat Rockerz 450 Rs 3.990 Rs 1,497 Buy Now
5 Boat Immortal 121 Rs 3,499 Rs 1098 Buy Now
6 Boat Nirvana Ion TWS Rs 7,990 Rs 1,597 Buy Now
7 boAt Immortal Katana Blade TWS Rs 3,999 Rs 1,998 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Noise Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Noise Buds VS104 Rs 3,499 Rs 949 Buy Now
2 Noise Buds N1 Rs 3,499 Rs 999 Buy Now
3 Noise Buds VS402 Rs 3,999 Rs 998 Buy Now
4 Noise Buds X Prime Rs 4,499 Rs 1,299 Buy Now
5 Noise Buds Connect Rs 3,999 Rs 1,299 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on OnePlus Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Rs 2,299 Rs 1,799 Buy Now
2 OnePlus Buds Z2 Rs 5,999 Rs 3,999 Buy Now
3 OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Rs 3,299 Rs 2,499 Buy Now
4 OnePlus Bullets Z2 Rs 2,299 Rs 1,499 Buy Now
5 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Rs 13,999 Rs 7,990 Buy Now
6 OnePlus Buds 3 Rs 6,499 Rs 4,999 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Realme Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Realme Buds 2 Rs 799 Rs 599 Buy Now
2 Realm Buds Wireless 3 Rs 2,999 Rs 1,599 Buy Now
3 Realme Buds T300 Rs 3,999 Rs 1,999 Buy Now
4 Realme TechLife Buds T100 Rs 2,999 Rs 1,299 Buy Now
5 Realme Air 5 Pro Rs 7,999 Rs 4,499 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Boult Audio Products

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Boult Audio BassBuds X1 Rs 999 Rs 347 Buy Now
2 Boult Audio UFO Rs 3,499 Rs 1,297 Buy Now
3 Boult Audio Z20 Rs 5,499 Rs 897 Buy Now
4 Boult Audio Maverick Rs 4,499 Rs 897 Buy Now
5 Boult Audio Z40 Rs 4,999 Rs 997 Buy Now
6 Boult Audio Ammo Rs 4,999 Rs 797 Buy Now
7 Boult Audio Z40 Pro Rs 5,499 Rs 1,297 Buy Now
8 Boult Audio K40 Rs 2,999 Rs 997 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

