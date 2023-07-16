Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is in its second and final day. The weekend bonanza sale started on July 15 and will end tonight at 11:59 pm IST. The Prime Day 2023 sale is exclusive for Prime members. For non-Prime members, the only way to avail these sale offers is by opting for a Prime subscription service. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers best discounts on a variety of products. Apart from smartphones, TVs and laptops, the sale also has deals for accessories like headphones, mouse, keyboards, and storage devices.

If you are someone looking for a reliable pair of headphones, we have listed down some of the best deals for you to select from. However, it is important to note that today is the last day for the sale, therefore it's best to rush to grab the amazing discounts.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Headphone deals under Rs. 10,000

With four colour variants — Black, Blue, White, and Taupe — the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth headphones are available during this Prime Day Sale 2023 at just Rs. 3,990. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of battery life, with support for fast charging. The on-ear headphones can be connected to smartphones with the Sony Headphones Connect app. The lightweight headphones are a perfect companion for your trips, with hands-free calling support, and a built-in mic.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs. 5,990)

With a long claimed battery life of up to 65 hour, the Nirvana 751 over ear headphones from Boat provide ambient sound mode and immersive sound support. They are offered in three colour options of Black, Blue, and White. They can be connected with devices over Bluetooth 5.0. The ASAP Charge technology offer up to 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge, according to the company.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,298 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Sony has another option, under Rs. 10,000, for over ear headphones. The Sony WH-CH720N headphones, in three colour variants, are claimed to be the company's lightest wireless noise-cancelling headphones ever. They are said to provide up to 50 hours of battery life with support for quick charging, which offers an hour of playback with just a 3 minute charge. They are currently being offered at just Rs. 9,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

If you swear by JBL headphones, which is touted to be one of the best brands for audio devices, you can opt for the Tune 760 noise cancellation headphones with mic. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of playtime, and gets dual pairing support, as per JBL. They also get voice assistant support when connected to smartphones. The headphones also support Fast Pair technology from Google, making connectivity with Android devices a seamless experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,996 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Another slim and lightweight option are the Philips Audio Bluetooth headphones, with active noise cancellation. The headphones have received a huge discount, now being offered at Rs. 3,899, down from its original price of Rs. 11,999. They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playtime from a single charge. The Philips headphones also get multi device connectivity support with easy control and pairing features.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,899 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.