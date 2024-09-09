Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, H2 Chipset Launched; AirPods Pro, AirPods Max Get Upgrades

Apple AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, H2 Chipset Launched; AirPods Pro, AirPods Max Get Upgrades

Apple's latest AirPods 4 boasts active noise cancellation (ANC) capability, in addition to the introduction of a new transparency mode.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 23:29 IST
Apple AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, H2 Chipset Launched; AirPods Pro, AirPods Max Get Upgrades

Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods 4 (pictured above) have been launched as the successor to 2021's AirPods 3

Highlights
  • Apple launched AirPods 4 at its Monday event
  • The wearable audio product now comes with ANC and adaptive audio
  • It will be available to purchase from Apple starting September 20
Advertisement

Apple took the wraps off the AirPods 4 at the “Its Glowtime” event on Monday. Its latest wearable audio product brings enhancements to the listening experience, in addition to the introduction of active noise cancellation (ANC) on the base AirPods. They also get features which leverage machine learning and gesture control. Along with the debut of the AirPods 4 at Apple Park, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also made the switch over to USB Type-C on the AirPods Max, which replaces the proprietary lightning port on the headphone.

AirPods 4 Price

AirPods 4 are available in two variants; with and without ANC. AirPods 4 (without ANC) start at $129 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in the US, while the AirPods 4 with ANC costs $179 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Apple's newest audio product is available for pre-order starting today, and its sale will commence on September 20.

AirPods 4 Specifications

AirPods 4 now come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in addition to a dedicated transparency mode - features that were previously limited to the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods Max. They are powered by a new Apple H2 chip and feature a new acoustic architecture which is claimed to improve the sound quality. AirPods 4 also offer personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, and conversational awareness.

Apple's latest base TWS earbuds also come with machine learning, which allows the user to leverage gestures such as nodding to take a call. They also offer voice isolation and force sensors, similar to the flagship AirPods Pro (2nd generation). The company has introduced a new USB Type-C charging case which offers a total playtime of 30 hours. Additionally, AirPods 4 now also support wireless charging capability.

Other Announcements

In addition to AirPods 4, Apple has also introduced new colourways for the AirPods Max - its over-the-head headphones. They are now available in Blue, Midnight, and Starlight colourways and offer personalised spatial audio.

The tech giant has also updated its AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with new health-centric features. They now come with an in-built hearing test feature which lets the wearer test their hearing. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) also support hearing aid capability with the introduction of a new Noise app and personalised hearing profile options.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AirPods 4, AirPods 4 Launch, AirPods 4 Specifications, AirPods 4 Price
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 Series, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 Launched, iPhone 16 Series Expected

Related Stories

Apple AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, H2 Chipset Launched; AirPods Pro, AirPods Max Get Upgrades
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Event Updates: iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 Launched
  2. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design Launched: See Price
  3. Apple Watch Series 10 Launched With Sleep Apnea Detection, Larger Display
  4. Apple AirPods 4 With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
  5. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  6. iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  8. Infinix's First Tablet Will Debut in India on This Date
  9. Motorola Razr 50 With Dimensity 7300X SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Be Thinner and Taller Than Its Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 With Action Button, Camera Control Launched Alongside iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, H2 Chipset Launched; AirPods Pro, AirPods Max Get Upgrades
  3. Apple Watch Series 10 With Sleep Apnea Detection, Larger Display Launched; Watch Ultra 2 Gets a New Colour
  4. Samsung Patent Application Describes a New Sensor-Shift-Like Optical Image Stabilisation Technology
  5. Infinix Xpad India Launch Set for September 13, Teased to Feature 11-Inch Display
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Set for September 16; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  7. What are AI Tokens: Explained
  8. Indian News Agency ANI Sues Netflix for Using its Content in 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Series
  9. Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »