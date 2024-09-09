Apple took the wraps off the AirPods 4 at the “Its Glowtime” event on Monday. Its latest wearable audio product brings enhancements to the listening experience, in addition to the introduction of active noise cancellation (ANC) on the base AirPods. They also get features which leverage machine learning and gesture control. Along with the debut of the AirPods 4 at Apple Park, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also made the switch over to USB Type-C on the AirPods Max, which replaces the proprietary lightning port on the headphone.

AirPods 4 Price

AirPods 4 are available in two variants; with and without ANC. AirPods 4 (without ANC) start at $129 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in the US, while the AirPods 4 with ANC costs $179 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Apple's newest audio product is available for pre-order starting today, and its sale will commence on September 20.

AirPods 4 Specifications

AirPods 4 now come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in addition to a dedicated transparency mode - features that were previously limited to the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods Max. They are powered by a new Apple H2 chip and feature a new acoustic architecture which is claimed to improve the sound quality. AirPods 4 also offer personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, and conversational awareness.

Apple's latest base TWS earbuds also come with machine learning, which allows the user to leverage gestures such as nodding to take a call. They also offer voice isolation and force sensors, similar to the flagship AirPods Pro (2nd generation). The company has introduced a new USB Type-C charging case which offers a total playtime of 30 hours. Additionally, AirPods 4 now also support wireless charging capability.

Other Announcements

In addition to AirPods 4, Apple has also introduced new colourways for the AirPods Max - its over-the-head headphones. They are now available in Blue, Midnight, and Starlight colourways and offer personalised spatial audio.

The tech giant has also updated its AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with new health-centric features. They now come with an in-built hearing test feature which lets the wearer test their hearing. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) also support hearing aid capability with the introduction of a new Noise app and personalised hearing profile options.