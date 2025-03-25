Technology News
  Apple's AirPods Max to Gain Lossless Audio, Low Latency Audio Support With iOS 18.4 Update

Apple's AirPods Max to Gain Lossless Audio, Low-Latency Audio Support With iOS 18.4 Update

Apple now sells a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio cable that enables audio playback via in-flight entertainment systems and devices without a Type-C port.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2025 11:59 IST
Apple's AirPods Max to Gain Lossless Audio, Low-Latency Audio Support With iOS 18.4 Update

Apple refreshed the AirPods Max last year with a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • AirPods Max will support lossless audio playback in April
  • Users will be able to listen to 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio
  • Apple says the AirPods Max will also support low-latency audio playback
Apple's most expensive wireless headphones — the AirPods Max — will soon gain support for two new audio features. As part of the upcoming iOS 18.4 update, Apple will introduce support for lossless audio playback on the AirPods Max. The new functionality will only be available on the refreshed version of the AirPods Max that feature a USB Type-C port. Apple also says that the AirPods Max will soon offer low-latency performance with the USB cable that is on par with the built-in speakers on the company's other devices.

AirPods Max's New Audio Features Require a USB Type-C Cable

According to the company, the iOS 18.4 update, which is expected to arrive next month, will add support for lossless audio playback on the AirPods Max. Users who connect their headphones using a USB Type-C cable will be able to listen to 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, while using a compatible device. Lossless audio streaming is offered by service like Tidal or Apple Music.

Apple also says that the AirPods Max will gain support for low-latency audio playback, with the iOS 18.4 update. The low-latency mode is enabled when the USB Type-C mode is connected to the headphones, and will enable support for another Apple feature typically supported on its wireless headsets — Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking.

Like several other wired headphones, the AirPods Max will deliver low-latency audio playback, which means it can be used for gaming. Apple claims that the AirPods Max delivers performance on par with the built-in speakers on its iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers.

It's worth noting that Apple's new low-latency and lossless audio support will only be available on the AirPods Max variant with a USB Type-C port. The older version with a Lightning connector won't be able to take advantage of these features.

Apple now sells a new USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio cable that allows users to connect the AirPods Max to devices that do not have a USB Type-C port, like in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems. The same cable can be used to connect the iPhone 15 and newer models (or an iPad with a USB Type-C port) to play audio on stereo speakers with a 3.5mm audio port.

AirPods Max, AirPods Max Lossless Audio, Lossless Audio, Low Latency Audio, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
