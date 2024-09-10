Apple has made a plethora of announcements during its launch event. The Cupertino-based giant has introduced the next generation of the iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The brand has also introduced its new Apple Watch Series 10 series and a new colour option for the Watch Ultra 2. Apart from this, the brand has also introduced the Apple AirPods 4 series and has brought some health-related updates to the AirPods 2. So, here's a breakdown of everything launched at the Apple “Its Glowtime Event”.

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

First off are the new standard variants of the iPhone 16 series. The newest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have some interesting upgrades over its predecessors.

To start with, the series offers a pill-shaped camera unit at the rear panel. The models also come with the customisable Action button, which was first seen in the iPhone 15 Pro series. The models are available in different colours: Ultramarine, Teal, Black, Green, Pink, Blue, White, Purple, and Yellow.

Both the models are powered by an all-new Apple A18 chipset that offers significant improvements over the A16 chip that powers the iPhone 15 series. It offers a 16-core Neural Engine for better performance as compared to previous models. It is built using 3nm technology along with a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The new chipset is 30 percent faster than A16 Bionic. The SoC also comes with a 5-core GPU that is 40 percent faster than A16 Bionic. The models run on the iOS 18 operating system. It also supports AAA games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Honor of King World, and more.

In terms of display, the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus variant is loaded with a 6.7-inch screen. The device has a Ceramic Shield, 2x tougher than any other protection. It also comes with 2000nits of peak brightness.

The models also pack Apple Intelligence AI features as well. Moreover, you also get a dedicated Camera Control button that allows users to take photos and videos and use AI features. One can click to open the camera app and click and hold to record video. It also comes with touch gestures. With a single light touch, you can zoom, access the aperture, and more.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus offers a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture that also doubles as a 12-telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture. The device also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that doubles as a macro sensor. It also comes with Spatial photos and videos for Apple Vision Pro. On the front, the handset features a 12-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The newest iPhone 16 options come with improved battery life.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

Coming to the Pro series, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the flagship devices from the Cupertino-based giant. The newest Pro models come with a strong and lightweight titanium design, which is also present in the iPhone 15 Pro series. The models are available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium colour options. Both models are equipped with Super Retina XDR displays and Always-On and ProMotion technologies. The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a 6.9-inch screen.

The Pro models are loaded with the latest Apple 18 Pro chipset, built using a 3nm process. It offers a 16-core Neural Engine that offers 15 percent improved performance as compared to A17 Pro. The chipset also offers a 6-core GPU and 6-core GPU that provides 20 percent faster performance as compared to A17 Pro SoC.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro models offer a new camera setup. The company has added a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The company has also added a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixel 5x telephoto lens that uses the tetraprism design, exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max. The device also comes loaded with 4K 120fps video capture in Full HDR and can also be used in slo-mo videos. It also comes equipped with next-generation Photographic Styles, spatial photos, and video support.

Like the iPhone 16 models, the Pro ones also come with dedicated Camera Control that allows users to capture video, access different camera app functions, and record video. It offers a flush sapphire crystal button with haptic feedback.

Apple Watch Series 10

The company has also introduced its new generation of Apple Watch Series 10, which is claimed to be the company's thinnest smartwatch yet. The smartwatch comes with up to 30 percent screen area as compared to the previous model. The Apple Watch Series 10 comes with an OLED display, a first from the brand. The display is also 40 percent brighter.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, and Aluminium colour options that are made of recycled aluminium body and using silicon nanoparticles. It also comes with a new Titanium finish, available in Natural, Gold, and Dark Slate Gray colour options. The smartwatch is also 50-meter water resistant. The company claims that the smartwatch can be charged up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. It comes with 18 hours of battery life.

The device is powered by the Apple S10 chipset that comes with a 4-core Neural Engine for better performance. It runs on watchOS 11 and comes with a Translate app for real-time translation right from the wearable. Moreover, the new Apple Watch Series 10 come with sleep apnea detection.

The company has also introduced a new colour to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It is now available in a Satin Black colour option along with new bands, which are made with Titanium Milennese straps along with a parachute-type buckle. The watch is available for $799 and will go on sale on September 20, 2024.



Apple AirPods 4

The company has also introduced Apple AirPods 4. The wireless earbuds also come with a new variant that is loaded with Active Noise Cancellation, making it the first in the AirPods series. It also comes with Transparency mode along with Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, which were present in the Pro models.

The device also comes loaded with up to 30 hours of battery life charging case. You also get Siri interactions, with which you can nod yes or no to respond to Siri announcements. The TWS offer a Force sensor and a USB Type-C port for charging and supports wireless charging.

Apple Intelligence

The company has finally introduced its Apple Intelligence with the iPhone 16 series. It comes with Private Cloud Compute, which allows you better server-based intelligence focusing on privacy. The company says that it never saves the data on the cloud. One can re-write notes across different applications. One can create new emojis using Apple Intelligence and generative images with Playground.

One can search and create instant movies with Apple Intelligence. Moreover, Apple Intelligence will summarise notifications, emails, and more. Apple Intelligence also makes Siri contextual and natural. You can ask Siri to delete duplicate photos from photo apps. One can also get recommendations along with on-screen awareness. The first set of features will be available starting next month and will be free for all, with more features coming next year.

It also comes with Visual Intelligence, which uses an iPhone 16 camera to get information about the environment. One can use it to find info about restaurants, events, and more. One can use it to find one's favourite item using Google or ask ChatGPT to solve an equation.